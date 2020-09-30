The Sayre Volleyball team fell 3-0 to North Penn-Liberty on Wednesday night.
With the loss, Sayre fell to 0-3 on the season.
NP-L won the first game 25-8, the second 25-10 and the third 25-8.
Despite the loss, Sayre did have some strong performances.
Elizabeth Boyle had 19 assists with four digs and one kill.
Emma Smith also recorded double-digit assists with 10, and aced a serve.
Gabrielle Randall recorded three kills, along with two blocks and an assist.
Gabrielle Shaw and Alexis Frisbie each had two Kills for Sayre.
Frisbie also added four digs.
Sayre will face Wellsboro on the road in its next match on Wednesday night.
