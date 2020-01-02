SPENCER — Host Spencer-Van Etten trailed by just a 12-10 margin after a quarter. Then a big Lansing second-quarter surge gave the Bobcats a lead they wouldn’t relinquish on the way to a 70-58 win over the Panthers Monday night.
Ben Vincent, shut out in the first eight minutes, netted six points in the second quarter for Lansing as did teammate Jacob Babcock. When the quarter was over, the visitors led 35-20.
Marcus Brock had half of his team-high 18 points in the third quarter, and Blane Whitmarsh had all five of his points on the night as the Panthers shaved a few points off Lansing’s lead but still trailed 48-36 with eight minutes to play.
Vincent had 11 of his game-high 20 points in the fourth quarter to seal the deal. Ethan Burt finished with 15 points for Lansing and Babcock ended the night with 14 points.
James Sutherlin added 13 points, four steals and three assists for the Panthers; Matt Byrne packaged 12 points, 13 rebounds, three assists and two blocks; and Matthew Merrik ended the night with 10 points and 10 rebounds; and Whitmarsh had three assists.
S-VE, 4-4 on the season will host 2-5 Southern Cayuga on Tuesday.
