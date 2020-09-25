SAYRE — Sayre went into last season with an established quarterback and two other guys who could play the position well.
One of those guys graduated, but two came back to start the season. Brayden Horton was the starter and Luke Horton, Brayden’s cousin, was the team’s top receiver and the next man up at quarterback.
When Brayden was injured before the season, the top job fell to Luke. He had been working in as a receiver, but when he got the call, he was ready.
The sophomore played quarterback before, so when he was told the Monday after Sayre’s scrimmage that he was in under center to replace Brayden Horton, who had been injured in the scrimmage, he was ready to go.
“I’ve quarterbacked since first grade, so it wasn’t a huge transition for me,” he said, later adding that he was working with Brayden from the start.
Luke was a starting receiver and defensive back last year and was expected to repeat those roles in 2020.
“It sucks that Brayden’s out, I’m just trying to embrace it, and it looks like everybody else is embracing it too,” he said of the transition.
He said that the team has adopted a “next man up” mentality.
“Everybody has to step up.”
Horton acknowledged that Sayre’s defense did well in its season opener against Athens but that it didn’t click all the time on offense.
He also indicated that the team has improved with two weeks of work since that game.
“I honestly think that we’ve gotten a lot better. Guys who played receiver last week had never played receiver on varsity. I think, in the two weeks we’ve had off, there’s been tremendous progression for these guys. They’ve learned a lot.”
He said that they’ve been able to drill down on individual strengths and weaknesses.
“We’ve pinpointed things that each guy does well. On the opposite side, we’ve also pinpointed what each guy doesn’t do well and tried to fix that. I think that we’re going to have a lot better week with the receivers this week.”
He also said that the thought that, with a week under their belt, they’d be more comfortable.
“I think they’re going to continue to improve and I think we’re going to have a great week this week. I’ think we’re going to turn some heads (tonight).”
Obviously, the uncertainty and the changes to routine have affected every team, but this Sayre squad is a young team with a lot of current contributors who will be back for the next year or two. Horton said that every week they’re together they just get better and that he sees good things ahead for this program.
“I think this year, being the year that it is with all of this uncertainty, we’ll do all right the rest of the year, but I think this year is going to help us a ton for next year and the year after. Jackson (Hubbard) will be back, Dave (Northrup), Zack (Garrity) and Jake Bennett had limited carries last year but they’re getting a ton of carries this year. We have guys who will continue to improve and continue to mesh with me and I continue to mesh with them. The same goes for the receivers and the line. We’re just going to get more comfortable. The longer we go the better we’re going to be.”
Of course, he’s expecting to have Brayden back under center next season. If he does, having that family bond should set the cousins up for a great season.
“It did last year,” said Luke. “We watch film together, we text each other about things. I think that the family relationship helps us at both positions and on both sides of the ball. He’s been my mentor through this past week. He sits with me when we watch film and tells me what he sees and little things I can do to improve my game. It’s awesome having him around still.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.