Outdoors with Jim Collins
John Mosher and I did a lot of fishing and hunting together; starting in l967. I remember that year because a friend of my Dad’s asked if he could bring a friend of his to hunt rabbits. My Dad said it was alright because that additional guy would make four of us; an ideal number. The limit is five in a small game hunting party.
The day started with my Dad and me waiting in his car for the other guys. My Father was always a very “on time” person. He told me if his buddy and the “new guy” did not show up by 7:00 a.m., we were leaving. They came at 6:59 a.m.
That was the start of my hunting a fishing relationship with John Mosher; who has lived in Florida for the past 10 years. It was a mutual relationship for sure; John is 13 years older than me; age 87 now. I had much more hunting & fishing experience that he did. He wanted to learn more about both and he learned quickly.
We were pleased by his obedience to my Dad’s orders while rabbit hunting; and his positive and friendly attitude. So, we invited John and his buddy J.R. to hunt deer with us in Canton in l967. Turned out that John had hunted deer for twelve years and had never seen a buck, let alone shot one.
We made some plans; my Dad was raised in Canton and Alba as a lad and knew the hunting areas thoroughly. He had no problem getting permission for the four of us to hunt on Armenia Mountain the first few days of buck season. He put me and John together and told us to setup watches just below Upper Mountain Road. At 7:00 a.m. the local deer camp along that road started a drive. It was one of the last I ever heard on opening day.
An 8 point buck and at least ten does came down the mountain during that drive. John shot at the buck. He hit it, but not a quick killing shot. The buck came by me quickly and went out into a huge mostly open field. I did not shoot; the shot would have been on a running deer. In l967 I had not killed my first buck so I was as green as John. By the time he came to my stand, about 75 yards from his, the buck was lying down in the field. It was still alive. John was too nervous to shoot, so I finished it. I got my first buck the following year in that same field. We did a lot more hunting a killed deer together. More memories for you next time.
Get outdoors and enjoy the wonderful sights, sounds and smells that Almighty God gives to us to enjoy.
