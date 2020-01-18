WAVERLY — Once upon a time, Waverly-Dryden games were hotly contested affairs that came down to the final minutes.
Friday night’s Waverly-Dryden game was not like that at all.
The Lady Wolverines scored the first 19 points and never looked back on the way to an 81-15 win over the Purple Lions.
Waverly only pressed for the first few minutes and subbed liberally but still had a 25-4 lead after a quarter.
That first-quarter barrage included 11 points, four steals and four assists by Sidney Tomasso who ended the game with 20 points.
Kennedy Westbrook packaged nine of her 11 points, four steals and two assists in the period; Paige Lewis had three steals and three rebounds in the quarter; and Gretchen Sowle had five offensive rebounds.
By game’s end, Morgan Adams had 10 points Olivia Nittinger had nine points; Gianna Picco had eight points; Sowle, Lewis and Alyssa Sindoni had six points each; and Lourden Benjamin had five points as every player on the roster scored.
Lauren Gulini scored seven points to lead Dryden.
Waverly will visit Whitney Point at 7 p.m. on Thursday
Union Springs 66, Tioga 42
UNION SPRINGS — There were no big outbursts and no big runs, but the Wolvers pulled away from Tioga throughout the game on the way to the sizeable win.
The Wolves led 14-9 after a quarter and 32-23 at the half.
The host squad was up by 14 points through three quarters and won the fourth quarter by 10 points.
Olivia Ayres led Tioga’s offensive effort with 16 points.
Also for Tioga, Giovanna Rossi had 12 rebounds, seven points and five steals; Julia Bellis had 11 rebounds and four assists; and Ari Manwaring finished with eight points and four rebounds.
Renee Park led Union Springs with 17 points; Danielle Walton netted 11 points and Kailey Kalet ended the night with 10 points.
Tioga will host Groton at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Canton 39, Sayre 25
SAYRE — Sayre led 18-14 at halftime but couldn’t hold that lead.
By the time the third quarter was over, Canton had taken a 33-20 lead and was on its way to the win.
The three-ball played a significant role in the Warriors’ comebeck. Elle Binford had two in the third quarter while Aislyn Williams and Raeann Roupp had a trey each in the period.
Gabbi Randall netted 10 points for Sayre and had seven rebounds. Emily Sutryk had eight points, seven rebounds and two steals; and Madi Wilson had seven rebounds and two steals for Sayre.
Binford and Williams led Canton with 10 points each.
Sayre will host Towanda at 7:30 p.m. on Monday.
