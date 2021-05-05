NICHOLS — The Tioga Tigers boys golf team turned in another impressive performance from their top golfers on Tuesday afternoon as they outshot the Odessa-Montour Indians by a score of 212 strokes to 231.
Tioga senior Zach Nichols was the medalist in the match as he carded a 45, which made the second time he medaled in just two matches this season as he and his teammate freshman Tyler Roe tied with a 49 each in last week’s win against Watkins Glen. Roe repeated his score in yesterday’s match as he once again recorded a score of 49.
Gianni Silvelstri and James Luther also rounded out the top four for the Tigers as they shot a 58 and 60 respectively in the match.
For Odessa-Montour, it was David Patterson who led the team with a 54. Rounding out the order for the Indians were Benson Patterson, Austyn Hoyt and Eliza Starkweather who carded a 58, 59, and 60 respectively.
Nichols had a particularly impressive day on the par three holes. On holes six and nine, he drove the ball on his first shot within three yards of the hole each time but left both puts on the second shot about a foot short, missing out on two birdie opportunities.
The Tigers are now 2-0 on the young season and will return to their home course at the Tioga Golf Cub on Thursday afternoon, when they take on Elmira Notre Dame, who SVEC defeated last week.
Odessa-Montour will also have their next match on Thursday afternoon when they head back to their home course at Hillendale to take on Waverly, who currently has a 2-1 match record.
Waverly 196, Notre Dame 205
WAVERLY — Notre Dame’s Nick Murray took medalist honors with a 45 but Waverly’s depth carried the day as the host Woverines downed the Crusaders in an Interscholastic Athletic Conference golf match Tuesday at Shepard Hills.
Notre Dame’s Jackson Potter had the day’s next best score with a 46, but Waverly bunched Jack Knight and Aidan Westbrook — each with a 47 — and Liam Traub’s 48 with Davis Croft’s 54.
Notre Dame’s last two scorers, Jacob Steed and Cody Gonzalez carded a 55 and a 59, respectively.
In non-scoring roles, Waverly’s Hunter Elston and Declan Murphy had scores of 59 and 68, respectively.
Notre Dame’s non-scorers Dylan O’Toole and Kathryn Gough, shot a 63 and a 65, respectively.
Waverly (2-1) will visit Odessa-Montour on Thursday.
