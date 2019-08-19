Final Kitchen-Wright tourney a rousing success

CHEMUNG — Saturday, Tomasso’s Golf Course hosted the 18th Annual Brent Kitchen and 5th Annual Pam Wright Memorial Golf Tournament.
The final installment of the tournament, the event raised $5,500 to bring the 18-year total past the $80,000 mark.
The team of Troy Stivason, Zach Cooney, Daniel Bauman and Ryan Kennedy won the event, which included 20 teams. Placing second was the team of Fred Best, Myron Brown, Jack Collins and Jim Roberts.
There were no skins, so the money went into Brent and Pam’s fund.
The real winners are the cancer patients and families who will be helped by the funds raised.
“The Kitchen and Wright families wish to express their heartfelt gratitude for the many dedicated golfers, workers, donators and raffle donors over the years,” said Mary Lou Kitchen. “It is with sadness that we bid farewell.”
