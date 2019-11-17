PLATTSBURGH — After experiencing the excitement surrounding the NYSPHSAA Cross Country Championships a year ago, Waverly’s Sheridan Talada was hungry for more this year. And the Waverly senior ate it up in the Class C girls race at SUNY Plattsburgh on Saturday.
After finishing 78th last year, Talada set a goal of medaling this year. She went out fast, stayed close to the front and finished strong to garner 15th place and a spot in the awards ceremony. The top 20 finishers take home medals.
“It feels good to get that goal,” Talada said, needing just two words to sum up her feelings about her race — “pretty great.”
Her time of 18:03 also beat that of Dryden rival Emily Miller (18:10) to make her the fastest IAC runner. Miller beat Talada by one spot at both the IAC and the Section IV Class C championship meets. Talada was also the fourth fastest among all Section IV competitors.
Talada stuck to her pre-race strategy and never faltered on the frozen course, which had a few muddy patches despite temperatures in the low 20s as well as some paved areas.
“I wanted to get out fast because I knew it was going to be a quick start, and then just maintain, keep my pace up and everything.” she said.
The conditions were a concern when the day started, but Talada was able to put that aside once the race began.
“I was a little worried at first, but once I started running I didn’t even feel the cold,” Talada said. “I don’t think it hurt my race.
“Running on pavement — it’s a little different but I didn’t mind. The only part I felt slowed me down was there were some muddy parts.”
Classmant Elizabeth Fritzen placed 56th in her state debut, her time of 19:21/1 landing her in the top half of the field of 128 runners. Still, she didn’t feel it was her best effort.
“I was definitely planning to run a better race,” Fritzen said. “I feel like I just kind of got a little too nervous just before the race, thinking about it and everything.”
Fritzen is also dealing with exercise-induced asthma and the temperatures — 23 degrees at the start of the race — were not a friend to her health.
“I have really bad breathing problems and the cold weather was really hurting my asthma,” she said.
Collin Wright represented the Wolverines in the Class C boys division and placed 39th out of 132 competitors. The junior was pleased with his effort.
“I’m happy with where I’m at right now,” Wright said. “I’ve got the best coaches, parents, supporters. My mom is one of my best influences. The coaches, they’re all up here to help me through it and I was happy with how I ran it.”
His showing was a vast improvement over the previous two seasons where he was 55th out of 130 runners in 2017 and 57th out of 131 in 2018.
Wright plans on returning to the state meet in 2020 and putting on an even better performance.
“I definitely want to move up next year at this meet — really knock places off primarily — more than time because every course differs every year,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.