TIOGA — It is always a recipe for excitement and high emotions on a night where tradition is celebrated through an old school rivalry game. This year the well-known Tioga and Groton matchup fell on homecoming night for Tigers. In the background, a banner hung highlighting success and tradition to come through Tioga on the football field. The success of the Tigers in their first divisional game of the season was a match to their past success as they defeated the Groton Indians by a score of 55-14.
The game started out with the visitors finding their way deep into Tioga territory on their first drive. The drive was ended abruptly after Tioga senior Thomas Cook jumped on the ball to give his team its first possession.
It didn’t take long for the Tigers’ offense to get heated up after sophomore Emmett Wood ran for 68 yards on the second play from scrimmage. That drive was quickly capped off by a one-yard touchdown run from Wood.
“The key after that first drive was to get a little more physical and to read our keys better,” said Head Coach Nick Aiello. “I think we were a little hyped-up in the beginning, and we needed a little time to catch up.”
The sophomore sensation then ran for two more touchdowns in the first quarter to give his team a 21-0 lead after one period. The two touchdowns were good for 25 and 36 yards, respectively.
The Groton Indians responded with a score in the second frame off a senior Tanner Karschner touchdown pass to sophomore Omari Riley-Israel. The two-point conversion was successful to cut the deficit down to 13.
On the ensuing kickoff, Tioga senior Mason Booser wasted no time taking the return 75 yards for a Tiger touchdown. Booser’s touchdown gave his team a 27-point lead with a score of 35-8 heading into halftime.
In the second half, Brady Worthing and the Tioga offense expanded their playbook by using the passing game to march down the field. Worthing threw three consecutive touchdowns in the 21-point swing. The first two passes were to Thomas Cook who scored from seven yards out on the first touchdown, and from 10 yards out on the second. The final touchdown pass of the night was a short pass to Emmett Wood who took it down the field for a 60-yard score.
Wood finished off another impressive night going for 156 yards and three touchdowns on the ground from just seven carries. He accounted for 223 total yards of offensive with four total touchdowns as well.
Tioga and Groton finished out the game by trading touchdowns in the fourth quarter. Karschner punched in a 1-yard touchdown for the Indians, but it was quickly followed by a junior Jacob Fethers 5-yard touchdown run to bring the final score to 55-14.
“Right now, our entire focus is on next week,” said Aiello. “Our goal is to make the playoffs, and our next opponent is going to be a tough one on the road against a very strong divisional opponent.”
With the victory, the Tioga Tigers improve to 1-0 in divisional play and 5-0 overall. The Tigers are one win away from clinching a spot in the Class D Section 4 playoffs, and will get that opportunity to do so when they travel to take on the 3-2 Trojans of Greene on Friday, Oct. 11 at 7 p.m.
