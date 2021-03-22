ATHENS — A pair of Lady Wildcats and a pair of their male counterparts took home first-team All-NTL selections and three other basketball players from Athens got second-team nods.
Sayre’s Dom Fabbri was the Redskins’ lone representative.
The main awards cross division boundaries but the All-Stars are done by division.
Starting with the ladies, Towanda’s Paige Manchester was the Player of the Year; Northeast Bradford’s Maisie Neuber was the Offensive Player of the Year; Towanda’s Porchia Bennett was the Defensive Player of the Year; the Sixth Man of the Year was Wyalusing’s Olivia Leichliter and Staff of the Year went to Athens’ Brian Miller and Bob Stowits,
Athens’ Kayleigh Miller and Caydence Macik were named first-team All-Stars in Division I.
Joining the Athens duo as first-team selections were Towanda’s Erin Barrett; Wyalusing’s Callie Bennett; Wellsboro’s Emma Coolidge; and Troy’s Sidney Taylor.
Athens’ Megan Collins took home a second-team nod in Division I.
Joining Collins are Wyalusing’s Catherine Brown and Madison Putnam; Wellsboro’s Bailey Monks; Amanda Horton of Towanda; and Troy’s Rachel Kingsley.
The Division II first team All-Stars are Northeast Bradford’s Lauryn Jones, Kayleigh Thoman and Alena Beebe; Williamson’s Taylor Rae and Lateisha Peterson; and North Penn-Liberty’s Ava Rice.
On the Division II second team are Canton’s Aislyn Williams and Reagan Kelly; Cowanesque Valley’s Paisley Nudd and Abby Ackley and North Penn/Liberty’s Elizabeth Richie and Kiersten Mitstifer.
Turning to the guys, the Player of the Year was a no-brainer as Ty Barrett took home the nod. The Offensive Player of the Year was North Penn-Liberty’s Noah Spencer; Wyalusing’s Mitchell Burke was the Defensive Player of the Year; the Sixth Man of the Year was Curtis Craig and North Penn/Liberty was the Staff of the Year.
As for the First-Team All-Stars, the local players making that grade were Athens’ J.J. Babcock and Mason Lister.
Joining the pair of Athens standouts were Troy’s Mason Imbt and Ethan VanNoy and Wellsboro’s Liam Manning and Darryn Callahan.
Athens also had two second-team selections in Tucker Brown and Nalen Carling.
Rounding out the second team are North Penn/Mansfield’s Alex Stein and Karson Dominick; Troy’s Jake Deitrick; and Connor Adams of Wellsboro.
The Division II first team All-Stars for the NTL are Wyalusing’s Isaiah Way and Grayden Cobb; NEB’s Nick Beers; Isaiah Niemczyk of Canton; Brandon Thompson of North Penn/Liberty; and Cowanesque Valley’s McGuire Painter.
Sayre’s Dom Fabbri headlines the Division II Second-Team All-Stars.
Joining him are Canton’s Caiden Williams and Cooper Kitchen; NEB’s Lucas Crown; Colton Litzelman of North Penn/Liberty; and Wyalusing’s Blake Morningstar.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.