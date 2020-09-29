ATHENS — The host Wildcats won the first set, then tied the match 2-2 before falling 15-13 in the fifth-set tiebreaker in Northern Tier League volleyball against Northeast Bradford Monday night.
“What a game! Holy cripes,” said Athens Head Coach Heather Hanson. “It was all out by both teams for sure.”
The Lady Wildcats had some fine perfomances in what was a spirited match against the Panthers. Athens won the first set 25-16. Then NEB won the next two sets 25-21 and 25-19. Facing defeat, Athens rebounded for a 25-18 win in the fourth set to set up the tiebreaker.
Jenny Ryan had 14 assists, 11 kills and five digs; Kayleigh Miller racked up 31 assists for Athens and added nine digs.; and Taylor Field logged 24 digs. Kylie Jayne drove home 17 kills; Leah Liechty finished with 14 kills; Ally Martin had six kills; and Taylor Walker ended the match with six kills.
“Taylor Field out did herself tonight; Kylie Jayne was crushing the ball tonight,” said Hanson “I am so impressed by her hits. Kayleigh Miller and Jenny Ryan both ran the floor incredibly.”
On the down side, though, Hanson said, “(We had) tots of hitting errors. I don’t have our hitting errors tracked yet but I guarantee it was way more than the past few games.”
“I love this team. I moved to a 5-1 to get Jenny Ryan to hit more and wow did she step up,” said Hanson. “Love that the team is versatile and A TEAM so i can make changes and they don’t fall apart.”
