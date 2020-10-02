TOWANDA — Nate Quinn had a halftime hat trick and got plenty of help as Athens threw a 6-0 shutout at Towanda in Northern Tier League boys soccer play Thursday night.
Quinn notched his first goal on a feed from Jason Gao with 33:40 to play in the first half. Quinn’s second goal was assisted by Ryan Thompson just 2:22 later. Quinn finished off his trifecta even quicker, scoring at the 29:29 mark of the first half with Travis Reynard offering up the assist.
Athens extended its lead to 5-0 before the halftime horn sounded.
Jared Ammerman netted a goal with an assist from James Jones at the 8:41 mark of the first half, and Reynard connected 41 seconds later with Joey Toscano on the assist.
The lone goal in the second half went to Dan Horton just 4:37 into the half with Asher Ellis on the assist.
The stats tell the tale. Athens touched off 29 shots and Towanda had none. The Wildcats also had a definitive 11-1 edge in corner kicks.
