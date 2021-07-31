Wyalusing’s Triathlon Fast Approaching

WYALUSING — The 18th North Branch Triathlon, a running, paddling and cycling event, returns on Saturday, Aug. 21.
This year’s course reverts back to what would be considered the traditional layout which was first used in 2009 and again from 2012 through 2017.
The race begins with a 3.6-mile run from Wyalusing Valley High School to the PA Fish and Boat Commission boat access in Terrytown. From there, competitors will paddle 4.5 miles down the Susquehanna River to Endless Mountain Outfitters in Sugar Run.
The race transitions to the bikes for a 15.3-mile ride to Stowell where riders will turn around and race back to the finish line at the high school.
In the history of the event, which is sponsored by the Greater Wyalusing Chamber of Commerce (GWCC), seven different courses have been used including the last three years necessitated by road damage and construction along the cycling route for the first two and last year’s when the course was lengthened slightly to begin and end at Grovedale Winery due to the school’s COVID-19 restrictions.
Trophies will be awarded to the overall Ironman and Ironwoman winner as well as the top finishing teams—Male, Female and Mixed.
Teams must be limited to two or three members. No tandem bikes or kayaks/canoes are allowed.
The top three individual finishers in the following age-groups will be recognized: 19-under, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69 and 70-over. The second and third-place teams will also receive trophies.
Pre-registration will be available at www.active.com. Registration forms are also available through the GWCC. For more information on registration, email wyalusingchamber@gmail.comor call 570-746-4922.
The cost is $55 for individuals and $50 per team members. T-shirts will be given on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Race-day registration begins at 7:30 a.m. at the high school and closes at 8:30. A pre-race briefing is slated for 8:45, with the race beginning at 9.
There is a three-hour time limit with the course closing at 12 p.m.
Several safety restrictions must be observed. No headphones are allowed on competitors. All cyclists must wear helmets. All paddlers must wear a personal flotation device.
The overall course record is held by Rt. 220 Adventure Sales team of Mike Murphy, Brad Beckwith and Kevin Deibert with a time of 1:34:50. Nine-time winner Chaz Ross holds the Ironman course record in 1:41:47. LouAnn Cramer is the Ironwoman course record holder with a time of 2:08:01.
Last year’s overall winner, on the slightly longer course, was West Branchers—Brandon Gates, Cole Lee and Ted Deljanovan—with a time of 1:52.21. Andrew Talbot and Richelle Fissler were the Ironman and Ironwoman winners in 1:56:10 and 2:19:09, respectively.
Timing and scoring will be compiled by Falcon Race Timing.
The triathlon receives funding from the Bradford County Tourism Promotion Agency and area businesses through sponsorships.
