ATHENS — In a very entertaining and well played Northern Tier League contest, Troy turned to its big gun in the last seconds to post a 60-58 win over Athens Wednesday night.
“Both teams played very, very well tonight,” said Athens Head Coach Jim Lister. “It was a great defensive battle on both sides.”
Athens led most of the way after trailing 13-11 heading into the second quarter. Athens knotted the game at 15-15 after two JJ Babcock free throws and a Babcock bucket off a Mason Lister assist. Troy’s Jake Deitrick gave his team, the lead back, but Athens went on a 9-0 run with four different players contributing over the span of two minutes for a 24-17 lead.
Athens kept the lead into the fourth quarter. Then the Trojans began to control the offensive glass. Troy took the lead with 5:13 to play on back-to-back offensive rebounds and baskets by Deitrick.
Athens tried to battle back, but woes from the free throw line — Athens was 0-4 in the fourth quarter — helped stifle a comeback drive.
Even with that, the Wildcats managed to finally tie the game at 58-58 with 31 seconds remaining. That was too much time to give Troy. Finally, with the clock nearly expired, Barrett took the shot everybody in the gym knew he would, and true to form, he made the shot. Athens had the ball under Troy’s basket with 1.7 seconds left after a time out, but nobody could control the long inbounds pass and the game was in the books.
“Maybe at the end they were a little tired, but we have to make those foul shots at the end,” said Lister. “That’s the key. We didn’t do it tonight and that cost us the game.”
“It was a great feeling of accomplishment,” said Barrett of the win. “We knew that we needed that win and we got it. I knew that they were going to jump out on the screen so I attacked. After that I knew I was getting my shot off.
“Everyone on the team worked all week to get this win, and I think it will give us a lot of confidence going into the postseason.”
Lister also liked most of what he saw from his team and thought the Wildcats — led by Tucker Brown — guarded Barrett well.
“I thought we played well against him all night,” Lister said. “He’s a gamer. He’s a great kid. He’s a hell of a basketball player. He’s going to get his points. All you can do it try to contain him and I think we did a really good job tonight. We very easily could have won that game.”
Lister had some praise for his guys.
“My kids followed the game plan,” he said. “They played four quarters of basketball. We lost to Tunkhannock and Troy the last two games but I think our kids played very, very well these last two games. If we continue to play like that we have a lot of basketball left. I think we’ll beat a lot of teams and I think we’ll be right there a the end.”
Barrett had 19 points to lead all scorers. Deitrick added 18, Mason Imbt had 10 and Ethan VanNoy ended the game with eight points.
Athens was led by Nalen Carling with 17 points and six rebounds. Babcock had 16 points, five boards and four assists, Troy Pritchard netted 11 points and Mason Lister packaged eight points and eight assists. Brown finished with eight points for the Wildcats.
Athens will visit Wellsboro on Friday.
North Penn/Liberty 55, Sayre 47
SAYRE — The host Redskins held a narrow halftime lead but North Penn/Liberty stormed back in the third quarter and held on for the win.
North Penn/Liberty trailed 28-26 at the break but led 39-32 heading into the fourth.
Jackson Hubbard led Sayre with 20 points and Dom Fabbri had 13 — all in the first half.
Noah Spencer and Brandon Thompson had 16 points each for NP/L and Colton Litzelman had 11 points.
Sayre will visit Wyalusing on Friday.
