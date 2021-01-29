HARRISBURG — Spring just got a lot closer for Pennsylvania’s trout anglers.
The state’s Fish and Boat Commission on Monday announced a single statewide trout season opener for April 3, which is earlier than the traditional mid-April kickoff.
It will be a single statewide trout opener, as opposed to recent years when a separate, earlier southeastern opening day was offered.
Also, the commission moved to a single Mentored Youth Trout Day, set for March 27. Because mentored youth days were canceled last year due to the COVID-19 situation, all Voluntary Youth Fishing Licenses purchased last season remain valid and will be honored during the 2021 season.
Fish and Boat Commission Executive Directory Tim Schaeffer said the move to an earlier statewide opener was made with the ongoing pandemic situation in mind and “ensures that we can preserve our cherished fishing traditions while reducing the amount of travel across multiple opening days. Starting two weeks earlier gives trout anglers statewide two more weeks to enjoy everything that comes with this special time of year.”
In preparation for the season, Fish and Boat Commission personnel will begin stocking trout across the state on Feb. 15. All streams designated as “Stocked Trout Waters” will be closed to fishing when stocking begins on that date. Trout stocked in lakes, reservoirs and ponds during the pre-season will be open to catch-and-release fishing.
Commission officials said the pandemic will also trigger some changes in trout stocking activities, with volunteers limited to individuals who have traditionally assisted with stocking efforts organized through local conservation organizations, schools and other groups. Volunteers will be recruited from that pool of candidates and they will be required to wear personal protective gear, including masks and gloves, and practice social distancing while participating in stocking.
“We wanted to give anglers as much time and information as possible to plan ahead, and we think they will especially like having the stocking dates and locations available at their fingertips again this year on our FishBoatPA mobile app and website — fishandboat.com,” Schaeffer said.
A trout stocking schedule will be provided on the PFBC website and FishBoatPA mobile app beginning Feb. 1.
