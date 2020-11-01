ATHENS — Just one year ago, the Athens Wildcats advanced to the District IV AAA championship game against Selinsgrove with a 1-0 win over Jersey Shore. On Saturday evening, the Athens Wildcats boys varsity soccer team had a chance to repeat that fate on Halloween. However, a tough and physical Jersey Shore defense would put an end to 2020 championship hopes for the Wildcats. A goal in the beginning of the second half would be enough to lift the Bulldogs over Athens by a score of 1-0.
“It was tough for us offensively, we’ve been working on it all week and all season long really,” said Athens head coach Jake Lezak. “At this level, you’re not going to get very many chances, and we didn’t today.”
The offense struggled to get going early in the game for both teams, as they traded possessions back in forth. Jersey Shore held possession for the majority of the half, but was unable to connect thanks to strong defense from the Wildcats. The game remained a draw after one half, but the Bulldogs kept threatening.
With 28:28 remaining in the contest, the Bulldogs were finally able to capitalize. Sophomore forward Peyton Welshans chased the ball as it was going out and managed to strike it into the back of the net while diving to the turf. The ball soared right past the right hand side of senior Athens goalie Asher Ellis who had himself a great game otherwise.
The Wildcats were unable to capitalize to close out the game, but did have close opportunities down the stretch. Nate Quinn had one with just over four minutes to go, but fell in the penalty box with no call made. That resulted in frustration on the Athens sideline, which was given two yellow cards, including one to coach Lezak.
The series of events following secured a 1-0 victory for the Jersey Shore Bulldogs. They will now advance to the District IV AAA championship game against the winner of Selinsgrove and Danville next week. As for Athens, they end the season and say goodbye to a group of seniors who led the team in a year that won’t be forgotten anytime soon.
“Hats off to the seniors, they’re the ones who got themselves ready for the season when we really couldn’t,” said Lezak. “They knew what we were up against this year. I think their character really showed with how they reacted to everything we had to deal with this season.”
