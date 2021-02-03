Valley — The truncated Interscholastic Athletic Conference schedules for boys basketball, girls basketball and wrestling have been released and some noteworthy changes (there’s a shock, right?) showed themselves at first glance.

First, Tioga won’t be playing Newfield, Edison, Odessa-Montour or other out-of-county teams. Neither will Waverly. Both will, however, have to tangle with Tioga County rival Owego. Yes, just as Notre Dame became an ACC team in football for a season, Owego’s Indians will join Waverly, Tioga, Candor, Newark Valley in a Tioga County Division in boys and girls basketball.

The one difference is that Spencer-Van Etten’s basketball teams are in a Chemung-Schuyler division with Notre Dame, Edison, Odessa-Montour and Watkins Glen.

Each team in each division will play each other team home-and-home.

In wrestling, the field expands beyond the Tioga County borders.

Spencer-Van Etten/Candor’s wrestling team will join Edison, Newark Valley, Waverly, Tioga, Odessa-Montour/Watkins Glen and Owego.

The schedule also indicated that the league is getting right to it. Teams were allowed to practice as of Feb. 1 — an idea pushed aside by the recent weather — but will begin basketball play on Feb. 10. Tioga will play Owego , Waverly will play Candor, and S-VE will play Watkins Glen on Wednesday. The format is to play home-and-home on back-to-back game nights, then move on to another home-end-home with another team. Each team will get eight games.

Wrestling hits the mats on Feb. 13 with SVEC at Edison, Newark Valley at Waverly and Tioga at O-M/WG. Each team will have five duals.

The schedules are below:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Wednesday, Feb. 10

Tioga at Owego

Waverly at Candor

O-M at Edison

Watkins Glen at S-VE

Byes: Notre Dame, Newark Valley

Friday, Feb. 12

Candor at Waverly

Owego at Tioga

Edison at O-M

S-VE at Watkins Glen

Byes: Notre Dame, Newark Valley

Tuesday, Feb. 16

Candor at Tioga

Newark Valley at Waverly

S-VE at O-M

Notre Dame at Watkins Glen

Byes: Edison, Owego

Thursday, Feb. 18

Tioga at Candor

Waverly at Newark Valley

O-M at S-VE

Watkins Glen at Notre Dame

Byes: Edison, Owego

Saturday, Feb. 20

Tioga at Waverly

Owego at Newark Valley

O-M at Watkins Glen

Edison at Notre Dame

Byes: S-VE, Candor

Tuesday, Feb. 23

Waverly at Tioga

Newark Valley at Owego

Watkins Glen at O-M

Notre Dame at Edison

Byes: S-VE, Candor

Thursday, Feb. 25

Newark Valley at Tioga

Owego at Candor

Notre Dame at O-M

Edison at S-VE

Byes: Watkins Glen, Waverly

Saturday, Feb. 27

Tioga at Newark Valley

Candor at Owego

O-M at Notre Dame

S-VE at Edison

Byes: Watkins Glen, Waverly

Tuesday, March 2

Waverly at Owego

Candor at Newark Valley

Watkins Glen at Edison

S-VE at Notre Dame

Byes: O-M, Tioga

Thursday, March 4

Owego at Waverly

Newark Valley at Candor

Edison at Watkins Glen

Notre Dame at S-VE.

Byes: O-M, Tioga

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Wednesday, Feb. 10

Candor at Waverly

Owego at Tioga

Edison at O-M

S-VE at Watkins Glen

Byes: Notre Dame, Newark Valley

Friday, Feb. 12

Tioga at Owego

Waverly at Candor

O-M at Edison

Watkins Glen at S-VE

Byes: Notre Dame, Newark Valley

Tuesday, Feb. 16

Tioga at Candor

Waverly at Newark Valley

O-M at S-VE

Watkins Glen at Notre Dame

Byes: Edison, Owego

Thursday, Feb. 18

Candor at Tioga

Newark Valley at Waverly

S-VE at O-M

Notre Dame at Watkins Glen

Byes: Edison, Owego

Saturday, Feb. 20

Waverly at Tioga

Newark Valley at Owego

Watkins Glen at O-M

Notre Dame at Edison

Byes: S-VE, Candor

Tuesday, Feb. 23

Tioga at Waverly

Owego at Newark Valley

O-M at Watkins Glen

Edison at Notre Dame

Byes: S-VE, Candor

Thursday, Feb. 25

Tioga at Newark Valley

Candor at Owego

O-M at Notre Dame

S-VE at Edison

Byes: Watkins Glen, Waverly

Saturday, Feb. 27

Newark Valley at Tioga

Owego at Candor

Notre Dame at O-M

Edison at S-VE

Byes: Watkins Glen, Waverly

Tuesday, March 2

Owego at Waverly

Newark Valley at Candor

Edison at Watkins Glen

Notre Dame at S-VE.

Byes: O-M, Tioga

Thursday, March 4

Waverly at Owego

Candor at Newark Valley

Watkins Glen at Edison

S-VE at Notre Dame

Byes: O-M, Tioga

WRESTLING

Saturday, Feb. 13

SVEC at Edison

Newark Valley at Waverly

Tioga at O-M/WG

Bye: Owego

Wednesday, Feb. 17

Waverly at Tioga

O-M/WG at SVEC

Edison at Owego

Bye: Newark Valley

Saturday, Feb. 20

Tioga at Owego

Newark Valley at Edison

Waverly at O-M/WG

Bye: SVEC

Wednesday, Feb. 24

Owego at SVEC

Edison at Tioga

O-M/WG at Newark Valley

Bye: Waverly

Saturday, Feb. 27

SVEC at Waverly

Tioga at Newark Valley

Owego at O-M/WG

Bye: Edison

Wednesday, March 3

Edison at Waverly

Owego at Newark Valley

SVEC at Tioga

Bye: O-M/WG

