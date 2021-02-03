Valley — The truncated Interscholastic Athletic Conference schedules for boys basketball, girls basketball and wrestling have been released and some noteworthy changes (there’s a shock, right?) showed themselves at first glance.
First, Tioga won’t be playing Newfield, Edison, Odessa-Montour or other out-of-county teams. Neither will Waverly. Both will, however, have to tangle with Tioga County rival Owego. Yes, just as Notre Dame became an ACC team in football for a season, Owego’s Indians will join Waverly, Tioga, Candor, Newark Valley in a Tioga County Division in boys and girls basketball.
The one difference is that Spencer-Van Etten’s basketball teams are in a Chemung-Schuyler division with Notre Dame, Edison, Odessa-Montour and Watkins Glen.
Each team in each division will play each other team home-and-home.
In wrestling, the field expands beyond the Tioga County borders.
Spencer-Van Etten/Candor’s wrestling team will join Edison, Newark Valley, Waverly, Tioga, Odessa-Montour/Watkins Glen and Owego.
The schedule also indicated that the league is getting right to it. Teams were allowed to practice as of Feb. 1 — an idea pushed aside by the recent weather — but will begin basketball play on Feb. 10. Tioga will play Owego , Waverly will play Candor, and S-VE will play Watkins Glen on Wednesday. The format is to play home-and-home on back-to-back game nights, then move on to another home-end-home with another team. Each team will get eight games.
Wrestling hits the mats on Feb. 13 with SVEC at Edison, Newark Valley at Waverly and Tioga at O-M/WG. Each team will have five duals.
The schedules are below:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Wednesday, Feb. 10
Tioga at Owego
Waverly at Candor
O-M at Edison
Watkins Glen at S-VE
Byes: Notre Dame, Newark Valley
Friday, Feb. 12
Candor at Waverly
Owego at Tioga
Edison at O-M
S-VE at Watkins Glen
Byes: Notre Dame, Newark Valley
Tuesday, Feb. 16
Candor at Tioga
Newark Valley at Waverly
S-VE at O-M
Notre Dame at Watkins Glen
Byes: Edison, Owego
Thursday, Feb. 18
Tioga at Candor
Waverly at Newark Valley
O-M at S-VE
Watkins Glen at Notre Dame
Byes: Edison, Owego
Saturday, Feb. 20
Tioga at Waverly
Owego at Newark Valley
O-M at Watkins Glen
Edison at Notre Dame
Byes: S-VE, Candor
Tuesday, Feb. 23
Waverly at Tioga
Newark Valley at Owego
Watkins Glen at O-M
Notre Dame at Edison
Byes: S-VE, Candor
Thursday, Feb. 25
Newark Valley at Tioga
Owego at Candor
Notre Dame at O-M
Edison at S-VE
Byes: Watkins Glen, Waverly
Saturday, Feb. 27
Tioga at Newark Valley
Candor at Owego
O-M at Notre Dame
S-VE at Edison
Byes: Watkins Glen, Waverly
Tuesday, March 2
Waverly at Owego
Candor at Newark Valley
Watkins Glen at Edison
S-VE at Notre Dame
Byes: O-M, Tioga
Thursday, March 4
Owego at Waverly
Newark Valley at Candor
Edison at Watkins Glen
Notre Dame at S-VE.
Byes: O-M, Tioga
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Wednesday, Feb. 10
Candor at Waverly
Owego at Tioga
Edison at O-M
S-VE at Watkins Glen
Byes: Notre Dame, Newark Valley
Friday, Feb. 12
Tioga at Owego
Waverly at Candor
O-M at Edison
Watkins Glen at S-VE
Byes: Notre Dame, Newark Valley
Tuesday, Feb. 16
Tioga at Candor
Waverly at Newark Valley
O-M at S-VE
Watkins Glen at Notre Dame
Byes: Edison, Owego
Thursday, Feb. 18
Candor at Tioga
Newark Valley at Waverly
S-VE at O-M
Notre Dame at Watkins Glen
Byes: Edison, Owego
Saturday, Feb. 20
Waverly at Tioga
Newark Valley at Owego
Watkins Glen at O-M
Notre Dame at Edison
Byes: S-VE, Candor
Tuesday, Feb. 23
Tioga at Waverly
Owego at Newark Valley
O-M at Watkins Glen
Edison at Notre Dame
Byes: S-VE, Candor
Thursday, Feb. 25
Tioga at Newark Valley
Candor at Owego
O-M at Notre Dame
S-VE at Edison
Byes: Watkins Glen, Waverly
Saturday, Feb. 27
Newark Valley at Tioga
Owego at Candor
Notre Dame at O-M
Edison at S-VE
Byes: Watkins Glen, Waverly
Tuesday, March 2
Owego at Waverly
Newark Valley at Candor
Edison at Watkins Glen
Notre Dame at S-VE.
Byes: O-M, Tioga
Thursday, March 4
Waverly at Owego
Candor at Newark Valley
Watkins Glen at Edison
S-VE at Notre Dame
Byes: O-M, Tioga
WRESTLING
Saturday, Feb. 13
SVEC at Edison
Newark Valley at Waverly
Tioga at O-M/WG
Bye: Owego
Wednesday, Feb. 17
Waverly at Tioga
O-M/WG at SVEC
Edison at Owego
Bye: Newark Valley
Saturday, Feb. 20
Tioga at Owego
Newark Valley at Edison
Waverly at O-M/WG
Bye: SVEC
Wednesday, Feb. 24
Owego at SVEC
Edison at Tioga
O-M/WG at Newark Valley
Bye: Waverly
Saturday, Feb. 27
SVEC at Waverly
Tioga at Newark Valley
Owego at O-M/WG
Bye: Edison
Wednesday, March 3
Edison at Waverly
Owego at Newark Valley
SVEC at Tioga
Bye: O-M/WG
