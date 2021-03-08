Express race past Waverly in Tomasso’s final game

WAVERLY — The Waverly girls basketball team wrapped up their regular season on Saturday with a 60-48 home loss to Class AA Elmira, a team they took down on the road earlier in the season.
It was also the last game in a Wolverine uniform for six-year varsity star Sidney Tomasso.
“It was definitely a tough way to go out, but she’s just a great competitor and leader so she’ll be cemented in this program forever,” said Waverly head coach Bob Kelly. “I’m really going to miss having her around.”
The first contest came exactly a week prior, when Waverly took down Elmira 66-49 for Coach Kelly’s 300th career win. In this matchup, the Wolverines started off slow on offense. They scored an uncharacteristic six points in the first quarter while turning over the ball, which set a precedent for the rest of the game.
After going up 19-6 early in the second quarter, Elmira continued to break the press throughout the game, something most teams have not been able to do all season.
The Wolverines cut into the lead towards the end of the half, leading to a three-quarter court swish at the buzzer from Tomasso that didn’t count as she did not get the ball off in time. That kept the score at 30-20 in favor of the Express going into the break.
After being down 21 points at the start of the fourth quarter, Tomasso attempted to spark a comeback for her team as she scored seven points within the first two minutes of the start of the fourth. However, the spurt would not be enough as Elmira finished the game on the free-throw line for the 12-point victory.
Tomasso finished with 22 points as she broke the record for points per game in season with just over 24. Peyton Shaw added 11 points and Kennedy Westbrook chipped in eight. The Wolverines were also without senior Gabby Picco.
Elmira sophomore Jea Abrams, who celebrated a birthday on Friday, caught fire from beyond the arc making five three-pointers to account for 24 points. Megan Fedor ended the game with 14 points for the winning Express.
Both teams put a bow on the truncated 2021 season with winning records. Elmira posts a 7-3 record while the Wolverines end the year at an impressive 11-2 record.
