SPENCER — Southern Cayuga used a balanced attack — with five players hitting double digits — to down Spencer-Van Etten 64-51 Tuesday night.
S-VE led 16-15 after a quarter and trailed by a single point at halftime.
Southern Cayuga pulled away from there throughout the second half to secure the win.
Brandon Vanscore and Jon Howe led the Chiefs’ charge with Vanscore netting 10 of his 16 points and Howe getting nine of his 15.
Matthew Merrick led S-VE with 16 points, seven rebounds. Marcus Brock added 10 points, three steals and three assists, and Matt Byrne ended the night with 10 points, five boards and three assists.
For Southern Cayuga, Steven Sherman had 12 points, Jackson Otis added 11 points and Nick Thurston added 10 points.
S-VE will play at Union Springs on Friday.
Moravia 78, Tioga 42
TIOGA CENTER — This one was never in doubt as the visiting Blue Devils raced out to a 21-7 lead after a quarter and led 46-22 at halftime.
Thomas Cook led Tioga with nine points. Isaac Peterson and Sam Taylor added eight points each and Ethan Perry had seven points.
Moravia put five guys in double figures.
Ryan Robbins led the way with 15 points, and Gavin Stayron added 14.
Also for Moravia, Conner Funk had 12 points, Justin Petit had 11 points and Josh Cespedes netted 10 points.
Tioga will visit Southern Cayuga on Friday for a 7:30 p.m. start.
