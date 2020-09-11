ATHENS — After losing only one senior to graduation, the Athens Boys Cross Country team is primed for a run at a potential District IV championship in 2020.
“We have a very experienced team this year, a lot of the boys have been part of the program since they were in junior high, as well as some very talented newcomers,” coach Mike Bronson said. “As always, we will focus on being the best team that we can be and try to be at our best as we get to the end of the season. The boys as a whole have had a good summer of training and are really anxious to get back to competing. “
This year’s team is unique, as none of the new runners are freshmen.
New team members Ethan Denlinger (10), Connor Brown (11) and Izaak Hobday (11) all joined the team midway through high school.
Senior Connor Dahl and juniors Kyle Anthony and Matt Gorsline are expected to lead the Wildcats this season, according to Bronson.
“I think any one of them could be our number one runner at any given point,” he said. “All three of them are potentially top runners in the league.”
Bronson added that they have a chance to be individual state qualifiers if the season reaches that point.
He did note that will not be easy, given some tough competition ahead in the Northern Tier League.
“The league, as usual, is pretty balanced with several tough teams,” he said. “We are looking forward to a lot of close, competitive meets.”
