SAYRE — The Athens swimming and diving squad swept the rival Sayre Redskins on Monday afternoon.
The Lady Wildcats won 111-47 while the boys were victorious as Sayre has no boys’ swimmers.
Athens used this meet to get swimmers in different events as they gear up towards the postseason.
“I really enjoy when athletes can step out of their comfort zone and try new events,” said Athens coach Mark Keister. “It makes them better for the effort.”
On the girls’ side, Athens won the 200 medley relay in 2 minutes and 18.09 seconds with Taylar Fisher, Allison Thoman, Christina Bard and Raven McCarthy-Gardner.
Sayre’s Jillian Shay (2:12.06) won the 200 free with Athens’ Lauren Neville (2:19.79) and Allyson Rockwell (2:22) second and third.
Athens teammates Taegan Williams (2:33.66) and Fisher (2:38.71) went 1-2 in the 200 IM.
Redskin Kayla Hughey (28.13) won the 50 free followed by McCarthy-Gardner (28.47) and Bard (29.71).
Athens’ Emma Roe (139.65) won the diving competition.
Fisher (1:17.62) and teammate Isabelle Menard (1:35.36) went 1-2 in the 100 fly.
Athens went 1-2 in the 100 free with Brooke Kopatz (1:06.07) and Bard (1:06.23) as Sayre’s Jade Fairlie (1:26) was third.
Shay (6:04.50) won the 500 free followed by Rockwell (6:29.83) and Wildcat Makenna Galvin (7:07.47).
Athens’ 200 free relay of Kopatz, Neville, Williams and Rockwell won in 1:58.17.
Hughey (1:12.93) won the 100 backstroke followed by Neville (1:15.96) and Kopatz (1:16.69).
Williams (1:20.73) led an Athens sweep in the 100 breaststroke with Alison Thoman (1:22.69) and Galvin (1:31.25).
The Wildcat 400 free relay of Rockwell, Williams, Neville and Kopatz won in 4:30.81.
On the boys’ side of things, Athens’ team of Joseph Toscano, T.J. Toscano, Mason Henderson and Chris DeForest won the 400 free relay in 2:08.28.
Athens’ Nate Gorsline (2:27.63) won the 200 free as teammate Ethan Denlinger (2:38.11) won the 200 IM.
Henderson (25.53) won the 50 free while Kaden Gorsline (180.90) won the diving.
DeForest (1:12.47) won the 100 fly with Nate Gorsline (1:01.38) taking the 100 free title.
DeForest, Henderson, Nate Gorsline and Joseph Toscano won the 200 free relay in 1:46.29.
Denlinger (1:16.28) won the 100 backstroke as T.J. Toscano (1:19.09) won the 100 breaststroke.
The Wildcat 400 free relay team of Henderson, Nate Gorsline, DeForest and Zac Gowin won in 4:11.03.
