CANDOR — Spencer-Van Etten/Candor has put together a solid soccer season in winning the IAC South Large School title.
Waverly has battled hard all season, but the young team will need some time to get back into the upper echelons of the league.
Therefore, it should surprise nobody that SVEC topped Waverly 6-0 in the final regular season game for both squads.
SVEC will play Dryden at 4 p.m. Saturday at TC3 to decide the overall Interscholastic Athletic Conference large school champion.
Tuesday, Lance Jensen got the Eagles on the board seven minutes in and scored again at the 20-minute mark. Jacob Banks connected at the 37-minute mark and SVEC led Waverly 3-0 at the half.
“We came out really tight tonight and not relaxed at all, and we had trouble creating opportunities going forward,” said Waverly Coach Eric Ryck. “We were a bit more relaxed in the second half, but we had too big of a deficit to overcome and SVEC was able to keep the pressure on us.”
Alex Doucet, Kaden Hover and Brayden Ferris added goals for the Eagles in the second half.
Also for SVEC, Daniel Thomas had two assists, and Banks matched Jensen with an assist each.
SVEC got off 31 shots and held Waverly to two. The Eagles also took all seven corner kicks there were in the game.
Cameron McIsaac had nine saves and Nate Ryck had seven stops in goal for Waverly.
For SVEC, Ferris and Matt Suttmeier had a save each.
“All in all I’m really proud of these boys and the season they put together,” said Ryck. “We would have liked a few more wins, but this team grew a ton over the season, worked their tails off, and progressively got better all season long. To me, that’s a success and is putting down the roots of a solid soccer program here at Waverly.”
Benton 8, Sayre 1
BENTON — The host Tigers bared their claws early and balanced four first-half goals with four in the second half to top Sayre
Fernando Cruz got Benton started 6:30 into the game and Cole Shaffer made it 2-0 at the 23:56 mark.
Zac Lyons added back-to-back goals to send the game to the half at 4-0.
James Dilassi hit just 53 seconds into the second half and made it back-to-back at the 18:11 mark. Josh Williams and Garrett Remley added tallies for Benton.
Sayre’s goal came from Nick Park with an assist from Mason Hughey with 6:55 left to play.
Cole Gelbutis had plenty of action in goal for Sayre and got 18 saves from the 27 shots Benton fired off. Jacob Martin had a save for Benton.
Sayre will host North Penn/Liberty at 4 p.m. Thursday.
