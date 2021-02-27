A few months ago the idea of Dylan Ammerman earning a trip to nationals seemed a million miles away.
The Sullivan County graduate had gone through a surgery, complications from the surgery and then came down with COVID-19.
The season came and went, and Ammerman never was able to get healthy enough to wrestle.
But, you don’t get from Sullivan County to wrestling at Lehigh without hard work, without a never quit attitude.
And, the fifth-year senior went to work, came back from all his set backs and now he is an NCAA Division I qualifier.
“I am super excited,” Ammerman said. “Everything I have done the last five years, and even in high school, has led to this moment and I’m glad I made it happen.”
This was always supposed to be Ammerman’s year.
He spent four years trying to work his way into the Lehigh lineup.
He wrestled 15 matches in that time for Lehigh. But, Ammerman never quit. He won six times as a Mountain Hawk entering this year, but he stuck with it.
And, since this summer, Ammerman has endured enough to make most quit.
“During the summer I had an ankle injury and tore my meniscus,” Ammerman said. “I got complications from surgery and then had COVID on top of that in February. I’m glad I could get back in shape, win the wrestle off and get my shot.”
Since the summer, Ammerman had two injuries. A surgery, with complications. He had COVID, and he never wrestled a single match this regular season.
And, on Friday he came out and wrestled the tournament of his life.
Not only had Ammerman overcome so much just to get to the mat, but now he had to do the same on Friday.
He entered as the last seed with no matches wrestled this year.
He dropped a close 5-4 match in the round of 16, forcing him to wrestle back if he wanted to advance.
That’s exactly what Ammerman did, winning by fall in 4:00 in his first consolation match, and then getting a 9-7 victory to guarantee his top six finish, and a trip to nationals. Ammerman got a medical forfeit win in the fifth-place match to finish fifth at 184 pounds
“We have a great school, I am so grateful to be here,” Ammerman said. “In the wrestling room with 40 other guys grinding as hard as we can. Coach swears by ‘do the next right thing,’ and that’s what I did today.”
While things were tough for Ammerman entering as the lowest seed, he went in with the right mindset.
“I knew I was going to be a pretty low seed because I hadn’t had any matches this year,” Ammerman said. “I was up for the challenge. You have got to pick up the wins anyway, you might as well do it the hard way.”
While Ammerman never gave up, and he made his way to nationals, that doesn’t mean there weren’t moments of doubt while he tried to come back from all the setbacks.
“Sometimes, I get in my own head to deep,” Ammerman said. “I was pretty crushed at one point this season, but as coach said ‘do the next right thing,’ and I did and I’m happy to be here.
“Going to practice every day, watching everyone else wrestle, sitting on crutches, it gets really frustrating. I was happy to make it happen.”
All along this was the year Ammerman had waited for.
This was the season the Sullivan County graduate had worked for.
And, then it almost didn’t happen.
While Ammerman never gave up on himself, Lehigh also never gave up on him and gave him a chance to earn his way back into the lineup.
“Four years before this was just a grind to get some starting time,” Ammerman said. “To get into the big tournaments, big matches, this year to be out for almost the whole season, but they knew I knew how to wrestle.”
After he came back from his surgery, COVID really pushed back Ammerman’s chances to get into the lineup.
“COVID kind of takes it out of your lungs,” Ammerman said. “It took it out for me. The first couple of practices were rough for me.”
After COVID, the Sullivan County graduate knew he had to work hard if he wanted to get into the lineup.
“Even when I came out of COVID I knew I had to get right back to work, get the weight down,” Ammerman said. “Lots of long days on the bike and preparing for wrestle offs and if I won that compete with these guys at EIWAs.”
It was just recently that Ammerman realized he would get the chance to wrestle this season as he earned the spot in the lineup for EIWAs.
“About a week or two ago was when it all took place and I got it done in the room and that solidified me as a starter,” Ammerman said.
Now, a kid from Sullivan County will be headed to St. Louis to wrestle at nationals.
The Griffins, who had never had a state medalist until current senior Nathan Higley, and have never had a wrestler go on and make Division I Nationals, were in full support of Ammerman on Friday.
“It’s great,” Ammerman said. “I heard they played my match in school, in the lunch room today. I think it’s great, I’m very proud of where I came from. I would like to give a shootout to my high school coach, Joe Fitzgerald, he did a lot for me and the program. To be able to do this for him really feels good.”
While he went to a smaller high school, Ammerman worked hard, and got noticed, and wound up at Lehigh.
“It’s really important for kids to keep their grades up,” Ammerman said. “It’s a big thing to be well rounded, and get opportunities in front of coaches and make the most of it. It’s what I did in high school and what I did when I came to Lehigh.
“I was recruited pretty early, the end of 10th grade. I had been to a couple camps with Lehigh. They thought I was pretty well rounded and thought I would bring value to the team.”
While Lehigh saw something in Ammerman, it wasn’t always easy.
He was never a state champion, or state medalist in high school. He wasn’t guaranteed a spot in college, and it took until now to earn a chance to wrestle at the EIWAs.
But, Ammerman stuck it out and made his dreams come true.
“Guys that are on the fringe, wondering if D1 is right for them, or any level of college athletics, chase your dreams, be relentless,” Ammerman said. “There are a lot of days you feel like giving in, there is a lot of self doubt, bet get after it.”
Ammerman isn’t the only former North Section wrestler on the Lehigh roster.
Athens’ A.J. Burkhart and Troy’s Sheldon Seymour are both members of the team, and both wrestled in dual meet matches this season.
And, the team has had a number of other District 4 wrestlers over the years.
“We are really good friends, all the Northern Tier guys,” Ammerman said. “And, all the D4 guys. The Lane Brothers, Cole Walters, Ryan Priesch, there is a special connection with the area we grew up in.”
Both Ammerman and Jaret Lane will be headed to nationals for Lehigh.
“We are both happy for each other,” Ammerman said. “Jaret got the W today, I’m super pumped for him.”
Just as Ammerman never gave up this year, neither did the Lehigh wrestling team when things looked bleak at times.
The Mountain Hawks were just 3-4 in dual meets this year. There were questions on whether they would be able to retain their EIWA crown.
But, Friday proved to be a day to remember.
Lehigh went 10-for-10 on Friday, with every wrestler in their lineup qualifying for nationals, and they won their fourth straight EIWA title.
“There was a lot of doubt in the season whether it would happen,” Ammerman said. “We were shut down for two weeks at a time for quarantine. Half the team has had COVID. I am not sure where they had us ranked here, I think they thought we would take third. It feels good to bring home the trophy for a fourth straight year.”
Now, Ammerman and his teammates will be making the trip to St. Louis for nationals.
“Even though it’s a COVID year, we are heading to St. Louis,” Ammerman said. “It’s a huge arena. I don’t know how many fans will be there, but it’s going to be nuts. The atmosphere is going to be crazy. All the work is done and now is the time to sharpen things up and get after it.”
Friday was a dream come true for Ammerman, and now it’s starting to sink in that he is head to nationals.
“The next couple of weeks it’s going to start to sink in,” Ammerman said. “I will wait to see the draw at nationals. It doesn’t matter, I have to ‘do the next right thing’ and hopefully I can find myself on the podium.”
