Athens' Ellis punches state ticket

WILLIAMSPORT —
The second seed in the Boys’ AA Javelin, Athens’ Asher Ellis was trailing heading into his penultimate throw of the competition.
That’s when Ellis unleashed the winning throw, as he launched the javelin 174 feet and 8 inches to edge out Gavin Livermore of Montoursville by eleven inches.
“I didn’t start very strong, but I knew had to do something,” Ellis said. “I worked myself up into it and let it go.”
Ellis was shocked he became district champion.
“I didn’t think I’d be here,” he said. “With taking a whole year off and everything, this is awesome.”
Ellis knows how important states are.
“It’s nerve-wracking, but we can do it, I can do it. It will be tough. There will be competition.”
Some 200 yards away in the Williamsport athletic complex, Kashawn Cameron had to wait awhile in the blistering sun at Thursday’s District 4 Track and Field Championships. In fact, being the top seed, meaning he was the last person to jump in the second and final flight, he had to wait quite a while.
It did not matter. Cameron uncorked a massive jump of 21 feet and 11 inches on his first triy. A lot of athletes tried to eclipse that mark, but none could as Cameron took home his first track and field gold medal.
“It was a great feeling. I wasn’t really expecting (to win the competition on his first jump)” Cameron said. “It was a great start to my day.”
Cameron had a busy Thursday, as he had to run the 100m preliminaries and semifinals as well as long jump, so he only used three of his six allotted attempts down the runway.
“I kind of felt like I had it guaranteed, not to toot my own horn,” the junior said on his decision not to jump all six times. “It’s a great feeling. I’m glad I had my coaches here and my teammates to cheer me on. I did it for the culture.”
