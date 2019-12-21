WAVERLY — The squad clad in orange started off the Waverly Recreation fifth and sixth grade season on a roll and managed to finish off an undefeated 10-0 chamnpionship season with two wins in the final week.

Red was second with a 6-4 mark followed by Green at 2-8 and Blue at 1-9.

The Boys fifth/sixth grade league will be holding its All Star Games on Jan. 6 and 9 at Chemung.

Green 40, Red 22

Carter Davies and Peyton Robinson each had eight points for Green.

Aiden Strope led Red with eight.

Orange 50, Blue 22

Orange was led by league scoring leader Hogan Shaw with 21 points, Carson Rockwell had 16 points and Ben Shaw had 9 points.

Red 40, Blue 39

Red was led by Bryce Laforest with 18 points.

Trevor Blauvelt led Blue with 10.

Orange 39, Green 22

The Orange got balanced scoring from the trio of Hogan Shaw with 12 points, Carson Rockwell had 12 points and Ben Shaw had 10 points.

Collin Wheeler led Green with seven.

2019 scoring leaders: Hogan Shaw, 154; Bryce LaForest, 104; Carson Rockwell, 97; Ben Shaw, 89; Carter Davies, 74; Trevor Blauvelt, 55; Jerry Carnrike, 55; Porter Daddona, 50.

