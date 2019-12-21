WAVERLY — The squad clad in orange started off the Waverly Recreation fifth and sixth grade season on a roll and managed to finish off an undefeated 10-0 chamnpionship season with two wins in the final week.
Red was second with a 6-4 mark followed by Green at 2-8 and Blue at 1-9.
The Boys fifth/sixth grade league will be holding its All Star Games on Jan. 6 and 9 at Chemung.
Green 40, Red 22
Carter Davies and Peyton Robinson each had eight points for Green.
Aiden Strope led Red with eight.
Orange 50, Blue 22
Orange was led by league scoring leader Hogan Shaw with 21 points, Carson Rockwell had 16 points and Ben Shaw had 9 points.
Red 40, Blue 39
Red was led by Bryce Laforest with 18 points.
Trevor Blauvelt led Blue with 10.
Orange 39, Green 22
The Orange got balanced scoring from the trio of Hogan Shaw with 12 points, Carson Rockwell had 12 points and Ben Shaw had 10 points.
Collin Wheeler led Green with seven.
2019 scoring leaders: Hogan Shaw, 154; Bryce LaForest, 104; Carson Rockwell, 97; Ben Shaw, 89; Carter Davies, 74; Trevor Blauvelt, 55; Jerry Carnrike, 55; Porter Daddona, 50.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.