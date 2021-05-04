WAVERLY — After dropping their opener on the road, Waverly’s Wolverines boys golfers returned home with a 193-226 win over Newark Valley.
Waverly improves to 1-1 on the season and will host Notre Dame at Shepard Hills this afternoon.
Liam Traub took medalist honors with a 45, leading a trio of Waverly golfers to break 50. Jack Knight added a 47 and Davis Croft had a 49. Aidan Westbrook also scored with a 52. In non-scoring roles, Hunter Elston had a 53 and Declan Murphy had a 57.
Shawn Deer led Newark Valley with a 50. Three other Cardinals golfers scored with rounds at or broke 60, as Alec Rosenberg had a 57, Ashton Slavik had a 59 and Jason Knight carded a60.
In exhibition golf, Connor Spoonhower had a 62 and Caleb Karp had a 68.
Girls
Lansing 268, Waverly 288
ITHACA — After 119 matches, someone finally knocked off the Lady Wolverines.
With very different, much more experienced teams, Waverly built a 119 match win streak over the last several years. Playing with one senior and three junior high age ladies, the streak was sure to go at some point this season.
Lansing, playing on its home course, topped Waverly in a Section IV match on Moiday.
Waverly senior Haley Kittle was medalist with a 50 on the Ithaca Country Club layout, but Lansing had the depth.
The Bobcats were led by Hailey Boughan’s 53. Also scoring for Lansing were Amanda Baker and Kennedy Snyder with matching 69s and Zoey Ivery, who had a 77.
In addition to Kittle, scoring for Waverly were Lauryn Delill and Brianna Robinson with matching 76s and either Addison Hunt or Sophia Sileo, who had matching 86s.
