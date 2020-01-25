ELMIRA — In an IAC bowling match Thursday night, Tioga’s boys eased to a 4-0 sweep over an undermanned Spartans squad but the Edison girls swept Tioga 4-0.
Tioga will host Candor at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Boys
Tioga 4, Edison 0
As Edison had only two players, the team scores aren’t worth noting.
Tioga was led by Kolton Pond, who had a 212 in the middle of a 569 series. Gage Cain added a 562 with a 202 in the middle; Dylan Slater rolled a 541 with a 228 second game; and Rocco Fariello had a 515 that included a 199 in a second game in which the Tigers totaled 980.
Also for Tioga, Frank Chapman had a 385 and Alex Middendorf rolled a 335 series.
Girls
Edison 4, Tioga 0
Edison only had five bowlers, but they came through to topple the Tigers.
Edison won the games 606-590, 646-603 and 660-542 to take the team point 1,912-1,735.
Bailey Elston led Tioga with a 377, Mackenzie Macumber shot a 352 and Cassie Birney had a 339.
Also for Tioga, Jamie Card rolled a 330, Bobbi Jo Tarbox had a 315 and Destini Sweet wound up with a 298.
