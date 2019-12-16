TIOGA CENTER — Host Tioga had six champions and four second-place finishers at Saturday’s Sargent Justin Rogers Memorial Wrestling Tournament to take the tourney title.
Tioga racked up 242 points for an easy team win over second-place Gouverneur which had 165 points.
Windsor was third with 139 points; Peru took fourth with 126 points; Bainbridge-Guilford/Afton/Harpursville took fifth with 97 points and Lansing was sixth with 37 points.
Gianni Silvestri led off for Tioga by pinning his way through the tournament until he reached Darren Florance of BGAH in the final. One night earlier, Silvestri beat Florance in a dual between the Tigers and Bears. He repeated that Saturday night with a 7-1 decision. Tioga teammate Deacon Bailey was also in the field at 99 and went 2-2 to take third.
At 106, Caden Bellis worked his way through the field to meet Peru’s Ashton Seymour and emerged with a 6-2 win for the crown.
Other than accepting one forfeit, Tioga’s Donovan Smith pinned his way to the title at 120. His final opponent, Gouverneur’s Trayton Tupper, gave him his toughest test before Smith got the pin with one minute, 10 seconds left. Also in the field at 120 for the Tigers was Emily Sindoni who placed third. Sindoni was 3-2 with her only losses coming to Smith and Tupper.
Jacob Welch had to go into overtime to win his title at 126. With two decisions, a pin and a medical forfeit under his belt, Welch took on Gouverneur’s Vandavian Way in the final round. In addition to a medical forfeit, Way had pinned all four opponents who took the mat and looked dominant in doing so. Welch, though stayed with Way and won in sudden victory 1. Also in the field for Tioga at 126 and finishing fourth was Kamden Potter.
At 132, Mason Welch worked his way through the bracket and faced Brayden Decker in the final. Welch dominated that bout, pinning Decker in just 57 seconds to take the title.
Tioga’s final champion was defending state champion Brady Worthing. After dominating the opposition, Worthing pinned Alijah Seymour at the 4:15 mark in the final.
Tioga’s David MacWhinnie also made the final but had to take a medical default against Gouverneur’s Carter Baer. at 138.
Also second for Tioga was Emmett Wood at 160. Wood hooked up with Zach Swyers of Peru in the final and dropped a 7-1 decision.
Moving up a few weight classes, Tioga’s Aaron Howard went 4-1 at 195, the one loss by fall to weight class champion Brandon Butler of Windsor.
Rounding out the second-place finishers, Dom Wood (220 made it to the final before losing by fall to Windsor’s Collin Bidwell.
In addition, Cole Williams finished third at 285.
Tioga will host Newark Valley at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
