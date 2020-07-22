Among the many casualties of the COVID-19 pandemic, at least from a sporting standpoint, was in-person hunter education courses on both sides of the Pennsylvania-New York border. That forced New York’s Department of Environmental Conservation and the Pennsylvania Game Commission to cancel the various hunter, bowhunter and trapper education courses that are mandatory before heading afield.
With social distancing guidelines making those courses impossible to be held, the agencies had to get creative in providing an avenue for prospective hunters and trappers to complete the course and become licensed.
In New York, DEC began offering online hunter ed courses in the spring, and last week began a new online bowhunter education certification course for prospective archery hunters.
The response, notably to the hunter ed offering, has been overwhelming, with over 30,000 having completed the online course since April 15. And a further dive into the statistics is telling: nearly 70 percent of those are over the age of 21, and almost 40 percent are women, representing a growing demographic of hunters.
It’s not a perfect scenario; many longtime hunter ed instructors cringe at the prospect of sending hunters afield without hands-on firearm training. But generally the future hunters, especially youngsters, come from families with a longstanding hunting tradition and are already well-versed in firearm safety.
The online New York courses will be available through at least Aug. 31. There’s a $19.95 fee for the hunter education course and $30 for the bowhunter ed offering. The hunter ed web link is https://www.hunter-ed.com/newyork/ and the bowhunter ed site can be found at https://www.bowhunter-ed.com/newyork/.
Pennsylvania, meanwhile, is now offering in-person hunter education classes in those counties that have now entered the “green” phase under the governor’s ongoing COVID-19 response plan. But classes will still be limited to 50 percent capacity, which makes early registration important to make sure the future hunter is poised to buy a license this season. Too, with the deadlines for applying for antlerless deer licenses now in motion, hunters will want to complete a course in time to apply for the doe tags. You can find more information on available classes on the Game Commission’s website (www.pgc.gov) under the “education” link.
Antlerless deer license sales are off and running in Pennsylvania, including for the Wildlife Management Units of Bradford and Sullivan counties (3A, 3B and 3C). Plenty of tags remain available, which is pretty much the way it’s been in recent years. Sales to nonresidents began July 20, which should put a further dent in the allocations – 21,000 “doe tags” were allocation for 3A, 33,000 for 3B and a whopping 49,000 in 3C. Unsold tags go on sale to both residents and nonresidents on Aug. 3, with a second round of sales beginning Aug. 17.
