VALLEY — Cross country is a difficult sport to figure sometimes.
It’s the simplest sport to understand. Finish first and you win as an individual. Get enough teammates to come along and you win as a team.
It doesn’t need equipment, just a place to run.
It’s also one of the most demanding — many would say THE most demanding — sport. Perhaps that last part of the puzzle helps explain low numbers.
Of the four local girls cross country teams, only Waverly has a full squad.
Waverly’s boys are also a complete team and are joined as such by by Athens and Tioga.
We’ll start with Waverly.
———
WAVERLY
Coach: Nate Culver (first year)
Returning runners
Boys: Nate Ackley 10th, Kaden Wheeler 10th, Matt Atanasoff 10th, Liam Traub 10th, Joe Fritzen 10th, Jayden Rose 11th , Collin Wright 11th, Brandon Bubniak 11th, Francis Chandler 12th, Sam VanDyke 10th
Girls: Olivia Nittinger 10th, Kaylee Akins 12th, Rachel Ovedovitz 12th, Sheridan Talada 12th, Paige Ackley 12th, Morgan Lee 12th, Elizabeth Fritzen 12th
Newcomers
Boys: Jerrell Sacket 9th, Hunter Elston 10th, Gavin Schillmoeller 10th
Girls: Aubrey Akins 10th , Hali Jenner 11th
Runners to watch: ”Collin Wright and Sheridan Talada are both returning XC State competitors,” said Culver. “As a team, I am expecting some of our returners to make an honest push to advance as well.”
Thoughts on this year’s team: Culver likes his squad.
“Both the boys and girls teams are stacked with experienced returners and have put in a tremendous amount of work this summer,” said the coach. “I couldn’t be more proud of their collective motivation for the season. It has been a pleasure watching the bulk of this group grow up together through the sport. For many, this will be their senior year. It is my hope as their coach that they reach their fullest potential both individuals and as a team.”
Thoughts on the league this season: ”We will be attending a majority of high quality invitationals which will test the team but will prepare them for the excellent completion within the league,” he said.
———
ATHENS
Girls’ Coach: Scott Riley
Record last season: 3-8
Returning runner: Olivia Bartlow.
Newcomers: Emma Bronson and Abby Prickitt
Thoughts on the team this seas: Riley’s Lady Wildcats may be running as individuals this season as only three girls came out for the team.
“We currently only have three young ladies on the roster, however, they are working really hard so far,” said Riley. “Hopefully, we can find several more runners to add to the team before we start to compete.”
The one returning runner gives Riley something to build around, and the newcomers are not new to the sport.
“Olivia is our only returning runner from last year’s high school team and the other two runners were leaders on a strong Junior High team the previous year.
Thoughts on the league this season: ”Troy should have a strong team returning this year again, and I expect Wyalusing to be very competitive again this season, too,” said Riley. “But like any season, a few key additions or a few athletes deciding to not return can have a huge impact.”
———
Boys’ Coach: Mike Bronson
Record last season: 4-6
Returning runners: T.J. Toscano, Ben Biles, Kyle Anthony, Matt Gorsline, Connor Dahl, Justin Lynch, Sander Bersch, Mason Oldroyd
Newcomers: Brendon Jones, Nate Prickitt, Dustin Krise
Runners to watch: T.J. Toscano, Kyle Anthony, Matt Gorsline, Connor Dahl, Nate Prickitt
Thoughts on this year’s team: Bronson said his young squad gained valuable experience last season.
“We also have some new guys who I think will be right in the mix with our more experienced runners,” said Bronson. “We have had a really good summer of training, and the boys are fit, healthy, and excited to get the season started. TJ Toscano has been a strong leader for us the last few years and is someone that we have pretty high expectation for this season. As always we are just looking to compete to the best of our abilities and make as much progress as we can throughout the season.”
Thoughts on the league this season: “Wyalusing certainly has to be seen as the team that is at the top in the NTL,” said the coach. “After them though I think there is a lot of parity among the rest of the league. I think we will be in for a lot of close exciting meets this year.”
———
TIOGA
Coach: Jim Burrowes
Assistant coaches: Kara Steele
Returning runners: Boys: Ty Middendorf, Mason Card, Kyle Earley, Nate Jaye, Josh Reis, and Zach Nichols; Girls: Kate Burrowes, Mariah Nichols, Nicole DeBoer
Newcomers: Boys: Kobe Enburg, Caleb Allen, Dawson Philhower, Zander Whitmore, Max Dydynski, Jack Cary, Reed Cook, Colt Herrala, Mike Strait; Girls: None
Thoughts on this year’s team: Burrowes is happy with the numbers and strength he sees on the boys’ team.
“This year’s team looks to be stronger than the team from last year, and the numbers for the boys are great,” said Burrowes. “We are hoping to be more competitive this season.”
Thoughts on the league this season: While he’s looking to be competitive, he knows doing that won’t be easy.
“The league will be very competitive again with the top teams still being very strong,” he said.
Athletes competing in college: Cameron Mushock.
———
SAYRE
Coach: Randy Felt
Returnees
Girls: Kayla Hughey, Lucy Coller
Boys: Logan Goudreau, Gavin Rucker, Nate Romano
Newcomers
Girls: Cory Ault
Boys: Jake Henry
Team outlook: Felt has a very simple vision for how the year will progress.
He said he’s looking to “increase participation in the program and be competitive in the NTL.”
Season outlook: Felt is expecting improvement.
“With several newcomers, we should improve over last year,” he said.
Athletes competing in college: Sydney Beeman – St Bonaventure
