OWEGO — The Spencer-Van Etten/Candor baseball squad fell 8-7 in eight innings to Owego in its season opener on Friday.
The story of the game for the SVEC Eagles was errors, as they made eight of them leading to only one earned run for the Indians.
SVEC jumped out to a 4-1 lead in the third inning and a 7-3 lead in the fifth before allowing three runs in the bottom of the seventh to force extras.
“One thing that definitely hurt today was our depth,” coach Cliff Pierce said. “Those guys are usually solid in practice and you don’t really see a lot of dropped fly balls.”
The Eagles scored the first run of the game when shortstop Logan Jewell scored on a throwing error by the Owego third basemen. The Indians answered right back in the bottom of the first. Following a hit by pitch, and a stolen base, centerfielder Scholfield scored Owego’s first run, tying the game at one.
SVEC took the lead back in the third inning due to some Owego defensive miscues. A hit by pitch followed by a stolen base and a passed ball got the Eagles runner in scoring position. Centerfielder Jayden Grube drove in two runs following an Indians error and SVEC took a 3-1 lead. An RBI single by second basemen Seth McBride extended the lead to 4-1.
Again, Owego answered right back, scoring two runs in the bottom of the third. A single and a sac fly helped the Indians cut the lead to a single run.
The Eagles added some cushion to their lead in the fifth inning. An error, wild pitch and stolen base got a runner on third with no outs for SVEC. Third basemen Matt Byrne struck out but reached on a passed ball that allowed Jewell to score, making it 5-3. A single followed by two straight walks forced another run in to make it to 6-3. A wild pickoff throw by Owego allowed the third run of the inning to score and made the Eagles lead 7-3.
SVEC could not get a shutdown inning during this game as Owego put another run on the board in the bottom of the fifth. A double and an error allowed Palmer to score and make it 7-4.
Going into the bottom of the seventh, SVEC held a 7-4 lead. A hit by pitch, walk and error got the Indians first run of the inning and cut the lead to two runs. A single by left fielder Rollison scored two more runs and tied the game at 7. The Eagles couldn’t get a run across in the top of the eighth, leaving the door open for Owego. A walk, stolen base and wild pitch got the Indians a runner in scoring position in the bottom of the inning. Scholfield ended the game on a single to give Owego the 8-7 win.
“It just feels great to be playing baseball again,” Pierce said.
SVEC, which falls to 0-1, will take on Elmira Notre Dame at home on Monday.
Editor’s Note: First names were not available for Owego.
