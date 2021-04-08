ATHENS — Athens kept the bats swinging, rapping out 13 hits and walking eight times in a 19-9, 4 1/2-inning win over Towanda on Tuesday.
The Wildcats gave up two runs in the top of the first but sent 14 batters to the plate in the bottom of the inning to take a 10-2 lead. They grew that lead to 12-3 through two innings and effectively ended the game with a four-spot in the bottom of the fourth. Towanda plated two in the top of the fifth, but it wasn’t enough to avoid the mercy-rule defeat.
Haley Sullivan walked twice — and scored twice — in the first inning. Addy Repsher, Mallory Mummert, Megan Collins and Macie Coyle added a single each in the inning, which was punctuated by a Caydence Macik home run.
Macik also had a double, two runs and two RBIs; Audrey Hatch had a single, a double, three runs and an RBI; Coyle had a single, a double, two runs and three RBIs; and Alyiah Butler added two singles and three runs scored.
Sullivan had one hit and three runs; Mummert added two RBIs and three runs to her hit; Collins had a run and an RBI; Repsher finished with a hit and a run and Carlie Simpson had a hit and an RBI.
Macik handled the pitching duties, allowing five earned runs on five hits and eight walks. She logged one strikeout.
Lizzy Matera led Towanda with two singles, a run and an RBI; Maddie Maynard had a double, two runs and three RBIs; Shaylee Greenland had a single and to runs; and Athena Chacona had a single.
Also for Towanda, Brea Overpeck matched Maynard and Greenland with two tuns and Paige Perry crossed home once.
Athens, 4-0, will host Troy on Thursday.
Towanda will host Wyalusing on Friday.
Canton 14, Sayre 2
SAYRE — Sayre scored twice in the bottom of the first to erase most of a 3-0 deficit but only threatened the plate once the rest of the way in Tuesday’s loss.
Madison Smith opened the bottom of the Sayre first by being plunked by a pitch. Smith stole second as Alyssa Murrelle was working a walk. Both moved up a base when Hailey McCaig walked to load the sacks. With Makenna Garrison at the plate, Smith stole home on a throw back to the pitcher. The return throw to the plate went to the backstop and Murrelle scampered home. McCaig wound up on third but was stranded there.
Canton scored twice in the second and the score stood at 5-2 through three innings.
Canton effectively put the game away with a four-run fourth, forging a 9-2 lead with limited opportunities to mount a comeback. It was the top of Canton’s batting order that did the damage in the inning.
Emma Ward’s single was followed by back-to-back RBI doubles by Sara Saar and Keri Wesneski. A pair of ground balls sent Saar and Wesneski home. With two gone, Katie Shay ripped a double. With Maekenzi Kinner on to run for Katie Shay, Jill Shay added an RBI single.
McCaig clubbed a double in the bottom of the inning to account for Sayre’s lone hit off Canton pitcher Jill Shay, who fanned five and walked four in five innings.
Katie Shay added a second double in a two-hit day with two RBIs. Ward had three singles and scored five times, Wesneski had three hits, three RBIs and two runs; Saar had two hits with two runs and an RBI; and Jill Shay had two hits, a run and an RBI.
Also for Canton, Rachel Martin clubbed a triple with a run and an RBI; Mallory Ward added a single, run and RBI; and Jillaney Hartford added a single and an RBI.
Murrelle handled the pitching chore for Sayre, logging four strikeouts but allowing two walks, 15 hits, and 14 runs with just seven earned.
Sayre (0-2) will host Wyalusing for the Rams’ season opener at 4 30 on Friday.
