MECHANICSBURG — One day after Governor Tom Wolf recommended that there be no youth athletics, including high school, until Jan. 1, the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association put fall sports on hold for at least two weeks.
On Friday, the PIAA met in executive session to discuss a response. Rather than automatically agree with Wolf’s decision, the governing body for Pennsylvania high school athletics elected to try once again to be able to have sports in the fall.
In a press release, the PIAA said the following:
“The PIAA Board of Directors met this afternoon to review Governor Wolf’s statement strongly recommending no interscholastic and recreational sports until January 1. As we have noted, our member schools have worked diligently to develop health and safety plans in accordance with the Department of Health and Department of Education recommendations to allow students to safely return to interscholastic sports.”
“The PIAA Board of Directors has heard the thousands of voices of student-athletes, parents, coaches and community leaders that have contacted us,” the statement continued. “The board believes that the governor’s strong recommendation to delay sports until January 1, 2021 has a potential negative impact on the students’ physical, emotional and mental health. These issues along with the financial inability of many students to participate in any other form of non-school based athletic programs affects all students directly or indirectly.”
The group urged Wolf to work with them on a solution.
“PIAA is asking the governor, along with the Departments of Health and Education, to partner with us and work collaboratively to further discuss fall sports. We are also seeking insight and discussion from the Pennsylvania General Assembly. It is clear to PIAA the unintended consequences of cancelling fall sports need to be further reviewed.”
The PIAA said it has “worked diligently” with its Sports Medicine Advisory Committee and developed the following general policy statement:
“Based on currently known information, the committee believes that STRICT ADHERANCE by schools and teams to their school-adopted plans and the Governor’s School Sports Guidance should provide a reasonably safe environment for student athletes to participate in interscholastic athletics as currently scheduled.”
The PIAA said it's confident that the state can have high school sports this fall.
“Consistent with the advice of the PIAA Sports Medicine Advisory Committee, PIAA continues to believe it can safely sponsor fall sports. On August 21, the board will reconvene. Between now and then, voluntary workouts, per the governor’s guidance for all sports, and with local approval, may continue. Mandatory fall sports activities are paused for the two-week period. PIAA remains committed to providing a season for each of the sports during the 2020-2021 school year.”
The board voted to delay the start of fall sports, beginning with heat acclimatization for football and regular practice for all other sports, to Aug. 24 by a 30-2 margin. Games could then begin when all practice requirements are met, which would be in early September.
