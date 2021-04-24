TIOGA — The Tioga Tigers football team did something on Friday that not every team in New York State had the luxury of doing this spring. That was to finish the season in its entirety — completing their six-game season.
The Tigers also did it with a bonus as they were able to take down Watkins Glen/Odessa-Montour in an action-packed game by a score of 36-20 at their home stadium.
The team also celebrated 11 seniors along with their annual Homecoming ceremonies at halftime. Chosen for Queen and King were seniors Katelyn Perry and Cole Williams.
“It kind of boosted my spirits after the safety to end the half, but I’m glad we were just able to be out here this season,” said Williams.
Williams has made his presence on the line all season long as he will head to SUNY Morrisville to play football next year. As a senior leader on the team, he says this year was just about being able to be positive and being a good leader for the younger players on the team.
“You have to prepare the younger guys coming up since there’s not that many of them and experience is everything,” Williams said. “The first game of the season was tough for me, but it’s one of things where the more you do it the better, so it’s important to show the younger guys what it’s like.”
The game itself started out in favor of the Seneca Indians as the visitors used a nine-play drive to get on the scoreboard first. They used a double-wing offense early on and ran the ball outside the ends, which proved to be effective in the first half against the Tigers. Junior running back Travon Jones scored from two yards out to cap off the drive and give his team the 6-0 lead.
“It’s really hard to replicate that offense in practice at game speed,” said Tioga Head Coach Nick Aiello. “We really didn’t have a full scout team until yesterday, so it was hard to prepare for that.”
It did not take long for Tioga to respond as they used a strong running game of their own to take the lead at 7-6. The Tigers did not bust a run longer than 10 yards but capped off the drive with a 12-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Ethan Agan to junior running back Cobe Whitmore.
WG/OM struck on the next possession from a one-yard touchdown run on a quarterback draw from Cameron Holland, putting the Senecas up 12-7 as they kept up early with the high-powered Tioga offense.
Tioga would score again with less than three minutes remaining to start an eventful end to the first half. Emmett Wood was able to get involved for the Tigers to punch in a 1-yard run into the endzone to help them regain the lead by a score of 14-12.
A three and out stop for the defense allowed for the Tigers to get another chance to extend their lead. With excellent field position after a Wood 26-yard punt return, they were able to use just two plays to get into the end zone.
Agan used his arm once again on a 31-yard yard strike down the middle of the field to senior Seth Franks who broke off tacklers until he went down right past the goal line to extend their lead to nine with 35 seconds left in the half.
With minimal time remaining in the half, it seemed as if WG/OM would go into the half without a score, but the Seneca Indians offense had something else in mind.
Holland used four straight passes down the field including a 26-yard pass in the end zone as junior Owen Scholtisek came down with the score to bring the score to 21-18 with four seconds to go in the first half.
A wild series of events would ensue in the next four seconds as the Seneca Indians kicked the ball near the goaline when Tioga downed the ball in the endzone after momentum was carried outwards. The play resulted in a controversial safety to round out the half with the Tigers clinging on to the 21-20 lead at the break.
“We were a little lackadaisical in the secondary to end the half,” noted Aiello. “We were in deep coverage so they were able to shorten the field on those quick routes and they capitalized on it.”
The Tioga defense tightened up in the second half as they were able to keep the Seneca Indians offense out of the end zone, while the Tiger offense was able to punch in two more touchdowns to complete the contest.
Gavin Godfrey got the offense rolling in the third quarter as the junior running back barreled his way into the end zone for an 11-yard score which gave the Tigers a 28-20 lead.
Tioga would score once more in the fourth quarter as Agan dove in from two yards out. Tioga converted on the two-point conversion on the next play to bring the score to what would be the final as The Tigers came up with a 16-point victory.
Emmett Wood once again spearheaded the Tigers ground game with 19 carries that went for 129 yards. Agan completed three passes on four attempts for 54 yards and two touchdown passes.
Cameron Holland finished the contest with an impressive performance through the air. He went 12 for 19 while accounting for 114 yards and a touchdown pass.
“Hats off to the seniors,” added Nick Aiello. “It was getting hard to motivate the seniors, but they stuck it out. The biggest benefit for our seniors playing was not only to get them playing games, but because they played we got to keep our JV team and that was huge for the future of our program, especially since they went undefeated this year against great competition.”
Tioga now finishes the season at 5-1 with the fall season right around the corner. The team will bring back many contributors from this season when playoffs are expected to resume.
“At least out here you get to strap the pads on and hit each other, and for that short period of time everything like normal again,” said Aiello. “That was really the best part of the whole season.”
