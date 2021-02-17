TIOGA CENTER — Things looked rosy for the host Tigers at halftime, but Candor rode a big fourth quarter surge to post a 56-43 IAC Tioga County Division win over Tioga Monday night.
Tioga broke out of a 7-7 first-period tie, riding the three-ball in the second period to lead 26-18. Casey Stoughton netted a pair from behind the arc and got help from Evan Sickler and Gavin Godfrey.
Faced with a significant deficit, Candor began reeling in the Tigers in the third. Nick Thomas, who led Candor on the night with 21 points, had seven in the third period to spark a 15-10 period that left the visiting Indians trailing by just three — 36-33— heading into the fourth.
The momentum stayed on Candor’s side through a 23-7 fourth period barrage to give Candor the win. Thomas hit eight of 12 free throws in the quarter to lead the Indians to a 10-of-17 effort from the charity stripe in the last eight minutes.
Cooper Thayer netted eight points for Candor with Hunter Haynes and Bryce Mills chipping in seven points each.
Stoughton neatly matched Thomas point-for-point, ending up with 17 for the night. Sickler had 10 when the final horn sounded and Gavin Godfrey finished with nine points.
Tioga will give the Indians another go on Thursday, weather permitting, on the road in Candor.
