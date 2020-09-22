WELLSBORO — Wellsboro’s Will Poirer and Athens’ Dan Horton netted first half goals, but it was a shot by Dustin Benedict with under two minutes to go that was the difference as Wellsboro nipped Athens 2-1 in Northern Tier League soccer Tuesday night.
Poirer converted on a penalty kick early in the first half, then Horton got the equalizer as the first-half clock wound down. The game looked headed for overtime before Benedict found the back of the net.
Wellsboro led in corner kicks and shots on goal.
North Penn/Liberty 6, Sayre 4
LIBERTY — NP/L scored the first two goals, but Sayre battled back to lead 3-2 at the break.
Sayre was up 4-2 early in the second half but Liberty netted the last four goals —three in the last 19:22 — to get the win.
The teams were statistically even, but Liberty had more gas at the end.
For more on these games, see Thursday’s Times.
