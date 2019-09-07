TIOGA CENTER — A season ago, the Tioga Tigers bounced the Walton Warriors 35-0 in the Section 4 semifinals of Class D.
The Warriors returned many key players into a rematch of that game and gave the Tigers a run for their money in Week 1 of 2019. Tioga needed a huge interception in the final seconds of the game from senior Mason Boozer to secure the 23-20 victory.
The two rivals met each other for the first time with Walton’s new head coach, Adam Hoover, at the helm. Hoover opened up his debut with a massive running game threat that allowed the passing game to open up as well.
The Warriors marched down the field on their second possession on the ground with major help from senior running back Skylar Pesout, who went for 50 yards on eight carries in that possesion alone.
“It’s really tough to stop them when they get into a groove like that,” Tioga Head Coach Nick Aiello said. “That’s when you really have to buckle down and take advantage of those opportunities.”
The drive was capped off by a 9-yard touchdown from senior quarterback Dylan Jacob to senior reciever Morgan Condon. Condon finished with 44 receiving yards on two catches and a touchdown. The drive was good enough to put Walton ahead of Tioga with six seconds left in the first quarter.
With the final seconds of the first quarter dwindling, Walton kicked off to Tioga sophomore Emmett Wood, who took care of the rest from there. Wood fielded the catch in open field finding a gaping hole and never looked back. His kickoff return was good for an 87 yard touchdown to put his team up 7-6 at the end of the first.
Tioga controlled the second quarter on the ground, eating up a good chunk of six minutes. A balanced running game was once again lead by Wood, who highlighted the drive with a 35-yard burst up the middle inside the Walton red zone. Wood then capped the drive off with a 1-yard touchdown run giving the Tigers a 13-6 lead that they would hold into halftime.
Walton controlled much of the third quarter in a similar way to which Tioga handled the second. The steady ground and air attack was capped off by a 1-yard Pesout touchdown run to put the Warriors back up 14-13 with a successful two point conversion. Pesout topped off his game with an impressive 137 rushing yards on 26 carries and one touchdown.
Boozer started an action packed fourth quarter by picking off Jacob and returning it into Walton’s side of the field for 61 yards. The Tigers then grabbed the lead from a Brady Worthing 24-yard field goal making it 16-14 in favor of the Tigers with 8:34 remaining in the game.
“We definitely have the recipe to have some good special teams,” Aiello said. “It’s important to get points when we need them in all three phases of the game.”
Walton quickly took back the lead thanks to a 57-yard touchdown run from quarterback Dylan Jacob to put Walton up 20-16 with a little under four minutes left. Jacob filled up the stat sheet finishing with 84 rushing yards on six carries, going 4-of-8 through the air with 68 passing yards, two interceptions and two touchdowns, one through the air and one on the ground.
Worthing sparked a game-winning drive on a 42-yard quarterback keeper to set up a Wood 10-yard touchdown run to put the Tigers up 23-20 with 1:55 remaining. Wood capped off the game with 87 rushing yards on 18 carries accounting for two touchdowns and 174 total yards.
Walton drove down the field with quick pass as time was winding down. Jacob dropped back for a deep pass with five seconds left and it was intercepted by none other than Boozer to seal the game.
“The receiver had a couple inches on me, and I knew I had to make a play on the ball to give my team the win,” Boozer said. “I know we have a huge target on our backs, and they’re a good team that will be hungry if we do happen to meet them down the stretch.”
The win sets up a possible close matchup down the road in the sectional playoffs if both teams can continue to show their dominance. The Tioga Tigers advance to 1-0 on the early season, while the Walton Warriors drop to 0-1.
The Tigers will be back in action next Friday at 7 p.m. back home against their Class C rival in the Cardinals of Newark Valley.
