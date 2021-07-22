Athens Juniors come up short
Athens’ Troy Rosenbloom sends a pitch toward the plate during his team’s Section 3 playoff game against Warrior Run Wednesday evening.

 Morning Times Sports Department

NEW BERLIN — The Athens Juniors baseball team lost in the winners bracket of the Section Three Tournament to Warrior Run, 10-0 in five innings on Wednesday night in New Berlin.

“Today they played better than we did and I don’t think that necessarily means they are so much better of a team but we didn’t have our day and they did,” Athens coach Nick Bradley said. “I see a potential drop off in their effectiveness with their pitchers after their guy today who was pretty good.

Bradley emphasized the fact that Warrior Run used up all of the pitches for their best pitcher and wouldn’t be able to use him in the game against Athens if the teams should meet on Friday.

That would give Athens a tremendous advantage given the fact that Griff Harrington only allowed one hit in his five innings of work and struck out eight batters.

Harrington also came through on offense for Warrior Run, busting the game wide open in the third inning hitting a three-run home run over the right field fence and stunning Athens.

Warrior Run finished the game with seven hits and a few costly mistakes on defense made matters worse for Athens. The lone hit for Athens came off the bat of Karter Green.

“I think the best thing about baseball is we have an opportunity to go out again tomorrow and all we can do is come back with a positive attitude and try to grind out a win,” Bradley said.

