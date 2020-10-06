ATHENS —The host Wildcats pulled out a dominant performance in Monday night’s 3-0 sweep of visiting Sayre, winning the sets 25-12, 25-10 and 25-11.
“The girls played solid,” said Athens Head Coach Heather Hanson. “They looked great especially for Senior Night when it can be a little emotional.”
Kylie Jayne owned the net with 14 kills. Leah Liechty added nine kills, Jenny Ryan had five kills, five digs and four aces; and Ally Martin had four kills and five aces.
Setting them all up was Kayleigh Miller, who had 32 assists, seven aces and four digs, and Taylor Fields finished the night with a team-high nine digs.
Sayre’s stats were a bit more modest.
Elizabeth Boyle had six assists and a kill; Alexis Frisbie had six digs; Gabby Randall finished with four kills and Allyah Rawlings ended the night with two kills and a dig.
Also for Sayre, Emma Smith had a dig and an assist; Gianna Quattrini chipped in a kill, an ace and a dig; Maddison Belles had am assist and Rachel Vandermark had an ace.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.