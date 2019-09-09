ATHENS — Athens scored early and often in an 11-1 rout of North Penn/Liberty
Jessie Sumner scored off the first of three Matt Nowacoski assists just 2:53 into the game.
Nowacoski assisted on an Aaron Lane goal at the 31:03 mark.
Tyler Chambers added two more first-half goals. The first was at the 6:11 mark with an assist from Ben Gambrell and the second was with 2:46 left in the half with an assist by David Scheftic.
Lane needed just 49 seconds to take a pass from Alex Rowe and score; then Rowe scored unassisted at the 34:42 mark.
Remaining goals went to Gambrell, Sumner, Luke Arnold, Lane and starting goalie turned forward Joel Maslin. Nowacioski had his third assist on the Gambrell goal, and Chambers added an assist to his two goals.
Taylor Nelson broke the shutout by hitting a penalty kick.
Athens got off 37 shots and had five corner kicks. NP/L finished with just one shot and no corners.
Layden Good stopped 15 shots.
Galeton 3, Sayre 2, OT
SAYRE — The first half ended at nil-nil, but Galeton’s Jake Cochran put Galeton up 1-0 just 3:49 into the second half.
Sayre’s Cody VanBenthyusen got the equalizer at the 25:30 mark, but Cochran connected again with 22:03 left to play.
His team down a goal, VanBenthyusen tied the game at 2-2 with 1:26 left in regulation.
In overtime, it was Cochran with the game-winning goal at the 2:51 mark.
Galeton had the better of play with 15 shots to Sayre’s five and 15 corner kicks to five for the Redskins.
Nicholas McCarthy made four saves, and Trevor Campbell had eight saves for the Redskins.
Girls soccer
Friday
Waverly 2, Dryden 1
WAVERLY— Dryden’s Allison Deeley broke a scoreless halftime game less than four minutes into the second half.
“This was a hard fought game,” said Waverly coach Tara Hogan. “We just couldn’t get into a rhythm for most of the game. Dryden started fast in both halves. With only having 15 players, the girls battled through the heat and obvious fatigue. We weren’t working well as a unit. Eventually, in the second half we found some confidence and patience.”
Dryden held that lead for over 25 minutes before Waverly responded with a goal by Gabby Picco off an assist from Tessa Petlock at the 10:37 mark.
“Tessa sent a perfectly placed and paced ball,” said Hogan. “Gabby saw it and immediately went for the run and took on the goalie 1-on-1. She took advantage of Dryden’s goalie attempting to come out and stop her. She had to simply tap the ball out of reach and then take an easy shot on a wide open goal. It was very well played.”
The resulting tie only lasted for 2 minutes, 40 seconds as Sadie VanAllen took a pass from Picco and put the ball in the back of the net.
“The second goal was another impressive pass, this time from Gabby to Sadie,” said Hogan. “Sadie has such impressive speed on and off the ball. For the last six minutes of the game, our focus was solely on the fact that we needed to settle down and contain. We found ourselves in the same situation as our game against Groton. We still have a lot to work on, but we have had two great competition games and another three next week.”
Waverly was more active on the offensive end than Dryden, putting out 20 shots to Dryden’s nine and taking the only corner kick of the game.
Kaitlyn Clark logged eight saves for the Lady Wolverines.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.