ATHENS — Athens’ Lady Wildcats volleyball team invited Wellsboro in for homecoming Saturday, but the Hornets remained unbeaten in Northern Tier League play with a 3-0 win over their hosts.
Set scores were 25-19, 25-21 and 25-16.
Kayleigh Miller paced the Wildcats with 15 assists, eight digs and 10 points with two on aces. Taylor Field collected 24 digs and five points; Cassidy Stackpole finished with 12 digs, two kills and two aces; Leah Liechty had four kills; and Taylor Walter had seven digs and two kills.
Breigh Kemp led Wellsboro with 11 points, 19 assists and 10 digs. Caitlin Callahan was tough at the net with 19 kills; and Kathryn Burnett packaged 15 digs and nine points.
Athens will host Towanda at 7:15 p.m.on Tuesday.
———
Troy 3, Sayre 1
TROY — Sayre won one of three hotly contested sets, but Troy won the other two and got a win in the fourth set to end it.
Troy took the first set 25-23. Sayre bounced back to win the second set 25-22, but Troy won the last two sets 26-24 and 25-18.
Maddie Dutra had a good day for Sayre with 10 kills and seven digs, and Lexi Post packaged five points, three aces, three kills and nine digs.
Also for Sayre, Emily Brion netted 13 points and four digs; Julia Boyle had nine digs and four kills; Gianna Quattrini finished with four points, three kills and a dig; Erika Wells netted six points with two aces; Maddie Wilson wound up with three kills, two digs and a block; and Gabby Randell finished with three kills and two blocks.
JV: Sayre won the JV match 3-2.
Sayre won the opener 25-22 only to see Troy come back in the second set for a 25-14 win. Sayre then took the tiebreaker 15-11.
Sayre will visit Williamson on Tuesday.
———
Waverly 3-6 at Johnson City Volleybrawl
JOHNSON CITY — Waverly opened play with two-set sweep losses to Mexico 25-23 amd 25-20 and Bainbridge-Guilford 25-14 and 25-15.
Waverly won the third match over Chenango Valley 2-0 on scores of 25-17 and 25-22 before earning a split with Maine-Endwell by winning the first set 25-20 and dropping the second 25-18.
The result of pool play put Waverly in the silver bracket against Chenango Valley, and the Lady Wolverines fell to the Lady Warriors 25-15.
Paige Lewis led Waverly by packaging 19 points, three aces, 12 kills, four blocks and 12 digs; Adrianah Clinton had 16 points, four aces, 13 kills, and six digs; and Chloe Croft wound up with 36 assists, 21 digs and 6 points.
Also for Waverly, Morgan Adams had eight kills, three blocks, seven digs and six points; Sidney Tomasso packaged 10 points, six kills and seven digs; Aryan Peters finished with 17 digs; Maddy Goodwin had nine digs and seven points, and Emilee Little netted six points.
Waverly will host Edison at 6:30 p.m. tonight.
