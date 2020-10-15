TOWANDA — The Athens girls soccer team bounced back from Monday’s loss with a 2-1 win over Towanda on Wednesday.
Emma Roe had a pair of goals to lead Athens to the victory.
After suffering their first NTL loss in five years on Monday at Wyalusing, the Wildcats were in another close game on Wednesday.
This time, Athens got the winning goal in the second half on the road.
With the game tied at the half, Roe scored the winner in the second half.
Olivia Sparbanie had the goal for Towanda.
Athens had 16 shots in the game and Towanda had seven shots.
Abbie Champion had five saves for the Wildcats and Erin Barrett had 10 saves for the Black Knights.
Wyalusing 11, Sayre 0
Hailey Jayne had a hat trick in the victory.
Callie Bennett and Faith Laudermilch each had a pair of goals for the Rams and Olivia Haley, Dakota Hugo, Layla Botts and Sydney Friedlander had goals.
VOLLEYBALL
Wellsboro 3, Athens 0
The Wellsboro Hornets won the matches 25-14, 25-22 and 25-19 to take down Athens on Wednesday.
A day after dropping a match at Athens, the Hornets rebounded with a sweep at home.
Shiloh Duff had eight points, an ace, eight kills and five blocks and Bre Kemp had 20 points, three aces, seven kills, 12 assists and 12 digs.
Emma Owlett had seven points and Bailey Monks had five kills and a block.
Jordan Judlin had eight assists and Kathryn Burnett had 23 digs, while Olivia Crocco had a block.
Kayleigh Miller had 26 assists, 11 digs, a kill and an ace for Athens and Leah Leichty had 13 kills and four digs.
Taylor Field had 22 digs, while Kylie Jayne had 11 kills.
Taylor Walker had five digs Jenny Ryan had six digs, four kills and two assists and Gia Perry had three digs, while Grace Witherow had four digs and Ally Martin had three kills.
“Couldn’t put it all together enough times to get us a win,” Athens coach Heather Hanson said. “Rollercoaster play again. Played as a team, lost as a team. Did a lot of things right tonight, just made errors at crucial moments. We have another road trip tomorrow and I give these girls kudos. That’s a heck of a lot of games, travelling and mental focus in three days.
“No matter what, this team is an awesome, great team to coach and inspired by the hard work and persistence they put into everything. It’s going to happen for them.”
