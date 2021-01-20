NEWARK VALLEY — Tioga’s guys won the first two games and got the point for total pinfall to improve to 10-2 on the season.

The Lady Tigers faced a two-player team in an easy 4-0 win to up their record to 8-4.

Tioga will take on Odessa-Montour on Thursday.

Boys

Tioga 3, Newark Valley 1

Tioga 835-805-761 2,401

N.V. 731-749-824 2,304

Tioga’s Rocco Fariello was hot from the start, rolling a 257 and a 242 in the first two games of a 669 series.

Kolton Pond topped out at 185 on his way to a 519 for Tioga and teammate Gage Cain finished a 518 with a 196.

Also for Tioga, Reed Cook had a 355 series and Levi Card finished with a 340.

Vincent Peck lad Newark Valley with a 485.

Girls

Tioga 4, Newark Valley 0

Tioga 684-576-629 1,889

N.V. 291-263-331 885

Jaime Card ignored the lack of competition to post a 470 with a 182 opener and 170 finisher on Tuesday. Bobbi Lo Tarbox added a solid 420 for Tioga and Chloe Gillette added a 404.

Also for Tioga, Alex Creller had a 298, Destini Sweet finished with an 289 and Cassie Birney wound up with a 270 set.

Newark Valley’s Lilly Austin led all ladies with a 479 series and Rosie Hines had a 406.

