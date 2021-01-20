NEWARK VALLEY — Tioga’s guys won the first two games and got the point for total pinfall to improve to 10-2 on the season.
The Lady Tigers faced a two-player team in an easy 4-0 win to up their record to 8-4.
Tioga will take on Odessa-Montour on Thursday.
Boys
Tioga 3, Newark Valley 1
Tioga 835-805-761 2,401
N.V. 731-749-824 2,304
Tioga’s Rocco Fariello was hot from the start, rolling a 257 and a 242 in the first two games of a 669 series.
Kolton Pond topped out at 185 on his way to a 519 for Tioga and teammate Gage Cain finished a 518 with a 196.
Also for Tioga, Reed Cook had a 355 series and Levi Card finished with a 340.
Vincent Peck lad Newark Valley with a 485.
Girls
Tioga 4, Newark Valley 0
Tioga 684-576-629 1,889
N.V. 291-263-331 885
Jaime Card ignored the lack of competition to post a 470 with a 182 opener and 170 finisher on Tuesday. Bobbi Lo Tarbox added a solid 420 for Tioga and Chloe Gillette added a 404.
Also for Tioga, Alex Creller had a 298, Destini Sweet finished with an 289 and Cassie Birney wound up with a 270 set.
Newark Valley’s Lilly Austin led all ladies with a 479 series and Rosie Hines had a 406.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.