WAVERLY — Host Waverly rolled out to a 2-0 lead in Wednesday’s Interscholastic Athletic Conference volleyball match against Tioga, then had to hold off a determined Tigers rally to post a 3-2 win.
The match was a big one for the Lady Wolverines, who likely need to win out to have a chance to advance to the IAC Large School Championships later this month.
Tioga’s Small School South division has already been won by undefeated Candor.
Waverly nipped Tioga 25-23 in the first set and won the second set 25-17.
Tioga started the third set with a big service run and won it 25-11 before holding off the Wolverines 26-24 in the fourth set.
Waverly won the fifth set 25-19 and with it, the match.
Chloe Croft led Waverly (10-4) with 21 assists, 16 points and 11 digs and Paige Lewis packaged 19 points with four aces, 17 digs, five kills and four blocks.
Also for Waverly, Maddy Goodwin added 14 points, 12 digs and six kills; Adrianah Clinton had 10 kills and 12 digs; Aryan Peters logged 27 digs; and Morgan Adams finished with seven digs and two blocks.
For Tioga (9-5), Chloe Bellis packaged 18 assists, 11 digs, five kills, five points with two aces, and four blocks. Giovanna Rossi added 11 kills, six blocks, nine points with two aces, and seven digs; Madison Macumber had 18 points with six aces, three kills and a block; and Katelyn Perry finished with 12 assists, six digs and fouur points with three qaces.
Also for Tioga, Julia Bellis had 13 digs, six points and a kill; Bri Rossi had 13 digs and six points; and Emme Hall packaged nine kills, nine blocks, five digs and four points.
JV: Tioga swept the JV match 2-0 by winning the sets 25-23 and 25-16.
For Waverly, Taylor Hall had six aces; Paighton Streeter added four kills.
Waverly plays at Edison at 6:30 today in another key match.
Tioga will host Spencer-Van Etten at 6:30 p.m. on Friday.
