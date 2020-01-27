WATKINS GLEN — Last Thursday night, the Waverly Wolverines Boys Basketball team dropped its first IAC league game of the season to Class B IAC opponent Whitney Point, by a score of 54-44. On Saturday night, Waverly had the opportunity to bounce back from that game against their first state-ranked opponent of the season.
That was when they looked up to their leading scorer, Scott Woodring, who carried the team in the paint, dropping 25 points and adding 16 rebounds to earn a 53-48 victory over Class C No. 16-ranked Watkins Glen on the road.
“We didn’t play so hot on our home floor the other night,” said Waverly Head Coach Louis Judson. “That was a big wake-up call for us and we knew defense travels, so that really set the tone for us.”
Right out of the gate, Watkins Glen used its large home crowd to take an early lead that would quickly diminish after senior Isaac Mcllroy left the game after a technical foul. He never returned to the game, leaving a hole in the three-point shooting category for the Senecas as they only connected on one in the first half.
Defensively, Waverly excelled in the first half after taking a 15-9 lead at the end of one quarter. The Wolverines kicked it into another gear as they held Watkins Glen to only one field goal and five points in the second quarter holding a 26-14 lead at the half.
The Wolverines used even more dominance in the paint in the second half, but the outside shooting started to heat up for the Senecas as they outscored Waverly by one in the third, and used four threes in the fourth to mount a comeback.
Down 37-26 in the fourth quarter, the Senecas heated up to account for 22 points while Waverly’s 16 was just enough to hang on. They used two late free throws from Woodring to seal the game, giving themselves a five-point victory.
Woodring’s double-double was backed up by another 15 points from eighth grader Joe Tomaso, who had four threes.
Watkins Glen sophomore Owen Scholtisek put in 17 points in the loss at home.
Waverly is now 11-2 overall, holding an IAC record of 7-1, while Watkins Glen also sits at 11-2 overall with a 6-2 divisional record. Waverly currently sits at No. 17 in the state in Class B with the new rankings coming out on Tuesday. They will next take the floor at home on Tuesday against Newark Valley. The Watkins Glen-Waverly rematch is on Tuesday, Feb. 4 at Waverly
“We made the plays that we needed to make down the stretch,” said Judson. “We we’re feeling pretty bad about ourselves two days ago, but this a great comeback win against a really good team.”
Sayre 77, Williamson 69, OT
SAYRE — The host Redskins broke out to a 42-37 halftime lead only to find themselves tied with the Warriors at the end of regulation.
The overtime was literally all Sayre as the Redskins scored all eight of the points recorded in the extra session. Corbin Brown saves his best for last. With four points in regulation — and all of of those in the first quarter — Brown hit a bucket and drained two free throws to account for half of his team’s overtime output.
Sayre took an 18-16 lead after the first period. In a wild second quarter, Sayre’s Dom Fabri netted 10 of his 16 points. Williamson’s Carter Strange dropped in nine of his 21 in the same stanza as Sayre upped its lead to five points.
Williamson’s Kolby Allen, who had six first-quarter points, came alive in the third quarter to score eight of his game-high 25 points, but the Warriors were still down by a point.
Allen added eight more points in the fourth quarter, but Sayre’s Matt Lane was up to the challenge. Lane, who had 16 points and was perfect on eight attempts from the charity stripe, hit a three-pointer and went 6-for-6 from the free throw line for a nine-point quarter.
Still, Allen’s efforts had forced overtime. That was when Brown and the Redskins took over.
In addition to the team-high of 16 points each from Fabbri and Lane, Luke Horton scored 14 points and Zach Moore had 11.
In addition to Allen and Strange, Williamson (0-11 NTL, 2-14 overall) got solid production from Brennan Bolt and Devin O’Dell, who had 10 and nine points, respectively.
Sayre (4-7 NTL, 7-8 overall) will host Cowanesque Valley at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
