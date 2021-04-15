ROME — Luke Horton threw a three-inning no hitter and Brayden Horton homered and drove in six runs as the Sayre baseball team stayed unbeaten with a 24-0 win over NEB in three innings.
Brayden Horton had three hits and scored three runs in the game.
Luke Horton struck out seven and walked two in the three inning no-hitter.
Zach Moore had two hits, two RBI and scored a run and Luke Horton had a hit, four RBI and scored two runs.
Dom Fabbri, David Northrup, Kannon VanDuzer, Jordan Goodrich and Jackson Hubbard all had hits for the Redskins.
Fabbri had an RBI, Northrup scored three runs, VanDuzer had three RBI and scored three runs and Goodrich and Hubbard each had an RBI and a run scored.
Mason Houseknecht scored three runs and Oakley Gorman had two RBI and a run scored, while Kegan Hayford scored a run in the game.
Zach Garrity scored three runs and had an RBI.
Sayre walked 13 times in the game, and their lineup struck out just two times in the win.
Lucas Crown, Nick Rose, Nick Beers, Clay Wiggins, Garrett Cooper and Justin Crown combined to strike out two for NEB.
