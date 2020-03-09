I have now covered 14 PIAA Class AA Wrestling Championships in Hershey, and I will always remember moments from some of those tournaments.
Most of the memories that will always stick with me have been covering local state champions — from my first state tournament when Derrick Morgan won the 152-pound title in 2002 to David White using a 5-point move in the final 30 seconds to capture the 112-pound title in 2010.
While none of the kids in the Morning Times’ coverage area won titles this past weekend, the 2020 PIAA tournament will be one of those years that I will remember forever.
That’s because of the incredible journey of Canton’s Timmy Ward.
Ward went from battling Hodgkin’s Lymphoma last year to standing on the podium inside the Giant Center in Hershey on Saturday as a state medalist.
I spoke with Ward just before the North Section Tournament and he would run down his story for me — from his shocking diagnosis to going through chemotherapy treatments and eventually being told by doctors that he was cancer free in May of last year.
From my point of view, Ward simply going through that hell and eventually working hard enough to get back on the mat was inspirational.
The fact that he was not only able to return to wrestling just a year after beating cancer, but he would go on to become a sixth-place medal winner in what is the toughest wrestling state in the country — Timmy Ward showed the world what it means to be a Warrior.
I spoke with Ward on Friday evening, just hours after he clinched a state medal, and he admitted that when he was going through chemo and all of the nasty side effects, he wasn’t sure this was possible.
Two of the reasons he was able to accomplish his goal of becoming a state medalist were his incredibly positive attitude and his outstanding support system.
“Once I got back in the room and I saw where I was at, I knew that I’d have a chance of being where I’m at right now. It was just positivity and a loving family and loving friends,” Ward said.
That support system was evident inside the Giant Center as Ward received loud cheers every time he was on the mat — from his family and friends but also from other Northern Tier League fan bases and just people in the stands who knew of his story.
Ward’s incredible story has spread throughout the wrestling world — from a story in the Morning Times’ North Section Preview to an incredible piece by the Williamsport Sun Gazette’s Mitch Rupert to the national wrestling website FloWrestling running a video interview with him during states.
“That was cool … I’m hoping that just helps my story get out there to inspire others to conquer anything they need to conquer in their lives,” Ward said on his interview with Flo.
While I’m sure he would love to just get back to living a normal life of a high school student-athlete, it’s clear that Timmy is very aware that his story can make a difference.
“I’m hoping this creates hope for somebody because whoever is going through just any battle in life, any difficulty, you’ve just got to stay positive,” Ward said on Friday after clinching his state medal. “Let your family love you. Let them encourage you. Let your friends encourage you because that stuff will help — and keep an open mind because down the road you might get in a situation where you need that and you may even have a friend that needs it. So just make sure if you see someone having a difficult time just be positive and encourage anybody.”
If I was a wrestling coach — whether it’s at the youth level, high school or college — I would be pointing to Timmy as a role model for my wrestlers. But I also believe Timmy Ward can be a role model for all of us.
I can guarantee that I will never forget what he accomplished this past year, and I can’t wait to see what Timmy Ward will do in the future because one thing is for sure — he has already proven there is nothing that can stop him from achieving his dreams.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.