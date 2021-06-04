AURORA — Union Springs came into Thursday’s IAC semifinal against Tioga with all the props. The Wolves had the 9-0 record and were known as a team that had put at least 10 runs on the board in every one of those nine wins. Union Springs wasn’t known to be a shut-down defense but was solid enough to hold teams down.
So much for the props.
Tioga rapped out 14 hits and Tioga hurler Kindra Wessels limited Union Springs to four harmless singles on the way to a 17-0, five-inning thrashing on the Wells College turf.
Tioga had a 10-0 lead before Union Springs batters picked up a bat.
“It felt amazing,” said Wessels of the outburst. “It took the stress off my pitching a lot. I was able to be looser. It is a stress reliever. I like the pressure on me but it was nice.”
Olivia Ayres led it off by reaching on an error and Abby Foley followed suit. Before the next batter could get good metal on the ball, Ayres scored on a passed ball. Then Wessels, not content to shut the Wolves down from the pitching circle, crushed an inside-the-park two-run home run. Mykenzie Thetga restarted the onslaught with a base hit and Austyn Vance did likewise. Emily Sindoni, a courtesy runner for Thetga, scored on a sacrifice bunt by Julia Bellis and it was 5-0.
With two outs in the book, the Lady Tigers went back to work. Molly Bombard singled followed by an RBI single from Gabby Foley, who scored on an error off Ayres’ bat. In another repeat from early in the inning, Abby Foley reached on an error to set the table for Wessels again. This time, she settled for an RBI double. Wessels then scored when Thetga’s grounder was misplayed.
“It was good. We’ve talked about reading other teams, seeing when they’re starting to struggle and finding ways to capitalize,” said Tioga Coach Heather Klossner. “The girls know. That’s our game plan and as soon as we see it — whether it be the short game or the long ball — that’s what we’re looking for. Our slappers started it with their short game, then we just kept rolling from there.”
One inning, 14 batters, 10 runs. In total, Tioga produced six hits — including a homer and a double — and took full advantage of five Union Springs errors. The Wolves would finish up with 10 errors in the game.
Wessels and Thetga had three hits each. Wessels added a single to her homer and double and Thetga had a single, double and triple. Thetga had four RBI to Wessels’ three and Wessels also had three runs to one for Thetga’s courtesy runner, Sindoni.
Ayres had two singles, two RBI and four runs; Gabby Foley had two singles, one RBI and two runs; Bombard had two singles and two runs; Bellis had a hit, two RBI and a run; Vance had a hit and a run; and Abby Foley scored three times without benefit of a hit.
Wessels only threw 88 pitches in her five innings, fanning five.
Ella Johnson had two hits for Union Springs with Angela Scholz and Xavia Evener adding one each.
Hailee Smith went the distance in the circle for Union Springs, allowing 14 hits with four strikeouts. Only one of the 17 runs she allowed was earned.
Tioga’s opponent in the IAC final will be either Lansing or Notre Dame. That game got washed out and was rescheduled for today at 5 p.m. at Wells College. The final is now scheduled for Saturday, but the site and time are up in the air.
