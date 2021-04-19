NEWARK VALLEY — In the 2021 Section IV spring football season, there are no playoffs. However, Saturday’s rivalry matchup between the visiting Tioga Tigers and the Newark Valley Cardinals felt just like a game in October that had everything on the line.
In the 2019 season, the two teams went head-to-head as the 2015 Class D state champion Tioga Tigers took down the 2016 Class D state champs in dramatic fashion by one-point.
In Saturday’s matchup, the Cardinals were able to overcome an early 13-0 deficit to storm back and take down the Tigers with a Connor Spoonhower three-yard touchdown run up the middle with 1:02 left in the game. The game-winning touchdown followed by a defensive stop in the final seconds resulted in a 29-23 dramatic win for the home team.
“We came out and executed the game plan early on offense and defense,” said Tioga Head Coach Nick Aiello. “They definitely got the momentum on their side in the second half with the two long touchdown passes. The game shifted momentum a few times, but they were able to score two late touchdowns, which ended up being the difference.”
After forcing a three-and-out on the first possession of the game, the Tigers took over the ball and only needed three plays to strike first. Junior Emmett Wood took the ball 61 yards to the end zone less than three minutes into the game to give Tioga an early 7-0 lead.
That was when the Cardinals stiffened up on the defensive line, allowing Wood to rush for just five yards on the next two Tioga possessions. Wood was able to get loose at a few more times at the end of the first half as he turned in a two-yard touchdown run that was set up by a 51-yard strike down the field from senior quarterback Ethan Agan to senior receiver Seth Franks.
The visitors went up 13-0 with 1:16 left to go in the half, as it looked like that would be the score heading into the break.
However, the Cardinals had other plans.
Just twenty-one seconds later, junior quarterback Mike Wandell found senior Raidyn Ford on a quick out route that turned into a 60-yard touchdown pass by Ford using his speed to race past the Tioga secondary. That brought the score to 13-6 heading into the second half.
The Cardinals also capitalized on their first offensive series of the third quarter as Wandell threw up another long pass that was hauled in by former Tioga Tiger and now Newark Valley senior tight end Jake Armstrong for a 58-yard touchdown reception, tying up the ball game after a successful extra point.
Tioga then did what they have continued to do well while being under the direction of Aiello, which is to respond in times of adversity. The Tigers answered back with a quick three-play drive that ended with Agan finding Franks again, the time for a 42-yard score with Franks diving into the end zone with the extra effort to make the game 20-13 in favor of the defending Section IV Class D champions.
With the momentum on Tioga’s side on the next possession, Tioga drove all the way down to the Newark Valley three-yard line with a first and goal.
That was when the Cardinal defense clamped down and played a tough series that forced the Tigers to successfully kick a 27-yard field goal after Mike Wandell made a huge play on the defensive end to sack a fellow quarterback in Ethan Agan on third down. That made the score 23-13 at the end of the third quarter.
In the final period of play, the Cardinals stole back the momentum once again, using Spoonhower’s first of two fourth quarter touchdowns. The first came off a long 10-play drive from five yards out on the first play of the quarter. The Tigers were penalized with an offsides penalty, resulting in the Cardinals going for the two-point try and making, to bring the score to 23-21.
The second drive, even longer than the previous, took over seven minutes as the home team worked the clock to finally punch the ball into the end zone with just over a minute remaining and give Newark Valley its first lead of the game and the six-point home victory.
Wood led the Tigers with 30 carries accounting for 205 yards on the ground and two touchdowns. Agan completed just two of ten passes through the air.
Newark Valley’s Raidyn Ford had 71 yards on 13 carries while Mike Wandell completed four of eight passes for 142 yards. Armstrong accounted for 3 catches for 81 yards and a receiving touchdown.
“We do have a handful of seniors on the team, but at the same time we’re still pretty young and we’re pretty excited about the future with what we have,” Aiello added. “This was a good experience for those guys coming back, but this was just a typical hard-fought Newark Valley game.”
With the victory, the Cardinals now move to 3-2 on the season and will have one more contest next Saturday when they travel to Dryden to take on the winless Lions.
Tioga falls to 4-1 with the loss with another contest with Newark Valley sure to come next season, where playoffs will hopefully resume. The Tigers will cap off the season at their home field on Friday night when they take on Watkins Glen/Odessa-Montour at 6 p.m.
