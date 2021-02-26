WAVERLY — After a slow start at home on Thursday night, The Waverly girls basketball team ignited a 13-0 run in the second quarter to take down Horseheads by a score of 56-43. The victory over the Blue Raiders marks the second time this season that the Wolverines were able to beat the Class AA squad.
“We got a lot more physical during that run and we were starting to get rebounds that we were not getting earlier in the game,” said Waverly head coach Bob Kelly. “On the other end we had trouble putting in shots early because of the physical team that Horseheads is, but once we were able to move the ball more of those shots opened up.”
Just like in the previous game, this matchup was a physical battle that did not see a lot of scoring early. The Blue Raiders were able to jump out to a 6-2 lead which remained the score until late in the first quarter when both teams made quick runs to end the frame. Horseheads was able to cling to a 14-9 lead.
The two teams traded threes in the beginning of the second quarter as it looked like Horseheads would have their way through the entirety of the game. That was when the Wolverines tightened up on defense to limit the Blue Raiders to just two more points until the end of the half.
Waverly found the bottom of the net in that stretch as their 13-0 run propelled the Wolverines to outscore their opponent 18-8 in the second quarter.
Leading 27-22 at the start of the second half, the Wolverines continued to get open shots from cuts under the basket as the defense continued to get steals and fast break opportunities from deflections. The defense held the Blue Raiders to just 19 points in the second half as the Wolverines worked the clock in the fourth quarter to secure a 13-point victory.
Senior Sidney Tomasso once again led the home team with 23 points as she shot a perfect 12 for 12 at the foul line. Sophomore Kennedy Westbrook tacked on 15 while senior Gabby Picco added 13 points in the win.
The Blue Raiders were led by senior forward Jenna Granger with 14 points while freshman guard Sophia Bonnell put in eight points in defeat.
“Playing good physical teams like Horseheads twice in a season does nothing but help us in the long run,” Kelly noted. “That’s exactly what we want in a short season like this.”
Horseheads will continue their road trip after a loss as they will head to Newark Valley tonight. Now 6-1, the Wolverines will head to Elmira on Saturday night to battle a Class AA school for the second straight contest.
Newark Valley 87, Tioga 37
NEWARK VALLEY — After falling to Waverly by 53 points on Tuesday, the Tioga girls basketball team dropped another on Thursday to Newark Valley by a score of 87-37.
Similar to Tuesday, the Tigers started out strong offensively, putting up 13 points in the first quarter and hanging with the offensive-minded Cardinals. Senior Ari Manwaring scored all seven of her points in the first quarter for the Tigers.
Newark Valley blew the game open in the second quarter, scoring 23 points to take a 19-point lead at the half. The home team held the Tigers to just 12 points in the second half to cruise to a 50-point win.
Senior Eve Wood led Tioga in scoring with 12, while Manwaring’s seven followed behind her. Junior Julia Bellis also added five points in the loss.
Newark Valley Junior Hannah Ferguson led all scorers in the contest with 17. Senior Brianna Beebe knocked down two threes to go along with 14 points and senior Allie Wandell contributed 12.
The Tigers drop their record to 1-5 as the Cardinals improve to 5-1. Both teams will go at it again on Saturday for a noon tip at Tioga.
Athens 42, North Penn/Mansfield 21
ATHENS — One night after watching Towanda capture a second straight NTL Large schools crown, the Athens girls hoops squad rebounded to defeat North Penn-Mansfield by a score of 42-21.
That game was engineered by a rebounding machine in junior Caydence Macik as she finished with nine rebounds to go along with 20 points and six steals.
Macik had 10 in each half and outscored the Tigers through the first three quarters of action to cruise to the home victory.
Senior Kayleigh Miller finished close behind her teammate with 19 points. Senior Megan Collins had three points as only three Wildcats appeared on the scoring sheet for the night. The team completed the contest with a total of four assists.
The 15-6 Wildcats finish the regular season tonight at home against Canton. They currently hold the second seed in the District IV playoffs which will start next week.
